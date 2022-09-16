Gloomhaven board game free on Epic Games Store next week

The digital version of the popular Gloomhaven board game will be available for free on the Epic Games Store next week. You can pick it up free of charge, alongside survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, between September 22 and September 29. Gloomhaven isn’t sold on the Epic Games Store currently, but on Steam it goes for $34.99 / £27.97, so this seems like a bit of a steal.

The board game adaptation by Flaming Fowl Studios and Twin Sails Interactive originally came out in October 2021. It’s one of the better-regarded digital versions of classic tabletop games, with a ‘Very Positive’ Steam rating and lots of nice reviews. Generally, people seem to think it does a pretty great job of translating the turn-based, dungeon-crawling gameplay of the Gloomhaven board game into a video game strategy title.

The original 2017 Gloomhaven board game by Cephalofair Games is a true modern classic. It features a neat card-based battling system, cool character customisation, and a choose your own adventure gamebook element that decides how your story progresses. It’s not an easy title though – you may need our Gloomhaven starter guide for an easy first time.

Gloomhaven didn’t quite make our list of the best turn-based games and while it looks a lot like it might be, it’s not tied to DnD, so misses out on a spot on our best DnD games list as well. Nonetheless, it’s a great title, and tabletop game fans with an Epic Games account won’t want to miss out on the deal. September 22, don’t forget!