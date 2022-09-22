Gloomhaven board game free on Epic Games Store right now, with new DLC

The digital version of the popular Gloomhaven board game is available for free on the Epic Games Store for the next week. You can pick it up free of charge, alongside survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, between September 22 and September 29. Gloomhaven wasn’t sold on the Epic Games Store before now, but on Steam it goes for $34.99 / £27.97, so this seems like a bit of a steal.

The board game adaptation by Flaming Fowl Studios and Twin Sails Interactive originally came out in October 2021. It’s one of the better-regarded digital versions of classic tabletop games, with a ‘Very Positive’ Steam rating and lots of nice reviews. Generally, people seem to think it does a pretty great job of translating the turn-based, dungeon-crawling gameplay of the Gloomhaven board game into a video game strategy title.

Gloomhaven’s Epic Games Store giveaway aligns with the release date of its new DLC pack, Gloomhaven – Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges. This pack, priced at $4.49 / £4.19 contains 17 missions, each “carefully crafted” for a specific mercenary from the game. You have to take each one on alone, with the specific character it’s designed for.

Before this, the only DLC for Gloomhaven was Jaws of the Lion, which came out earlier this year in May 2022. It’s based on the physical Gloomhaven campaign of the same name, a standalone board game released by Cephalofair Games in 2020.

The original 2017 Gloomhaven board game by Cephalofair Games is a true modern classic. It features a neat card-based battling system, cool character customisation, and a choose your own adventure gamebook element that decides how your story progresses. It’s not an easy title though – you may need our Gloomhaven starter guide for an easy first time.

Gloomhaven didn’t quite make our list of the best turn-based games and while it looks a lot like it might be, it’s not tied to DnD, so misses out on a spot on our best DnD games list as well. Nonetheless, it’s a great title, and tabletop game fans with an Epic Games account won’t want to miss out on the deal. You’ve got until September 29 to take advantage of this giveaway at Epic Games, so no need to rush – but you’ll be kicking yourself if you forget.