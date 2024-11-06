Grab epic board game Gloomhaven’s digital version at 60% off

If you love complex dungeon crawlers with tons of branching paths and diverse challenges, Gloomhaven is 60% off right now on Humble Bundle. Additionally, its two DLCs, Jaws of the Lion and Solo Scenarios: Mercenary are available at 25% and 20% discounts respectively. All in all, you can experience one of the best dungeon crawlers ever with all of its DLC for only $32/25.

For the unfamiliar, Gloomhaven is an adaptation of the iconic board game of the same name (which has earned itself a spot on both our list of the best board games for adults and the best RPG board games). It follows a group of up to four mercenaries in the eponymous town of Gloomhaven, as they go on adventures, gain reputation, help the town flourish, and unlock new pathways to power.

I was floored by the depth of Gloomhaven, and all without any dice or overly complicated systems slowing the experience. You can choose from over 21 unique mercenaries, each equipped with wildly different playstyles.

While from the outset it might look a lot like Dungeons and Dragons, Gloomhaven is a board game first and foremost over a traditional RPG. Tactical choices can make or break a dungeon run in ways they wouldn’t in most tabletop RPGs, and at times, Gloomhaven feels more like a combat puzzle than a classic swords swinging, spell slinging adventure.

However, the sheer volume of unique scenarios, events, and boss fights make every playthrough feel uniquely captivating.

Despite the diversity of styles and enemies, Gloomhaven’s balance is immaculate. I always grew tense as my cards dwindled near the end of each run. That feeling alone makes Gloomhaven one of the best strategy board games I’ve ever played.

Here are all the Gloomhaven deals currently up on Humble Bundle:

The Gloomhaven sale ends on November 12, 2024. Fair warning, the digital game may convince you to pick up the physical version, so saving money on this sale now is pretty much a tactical choice.

