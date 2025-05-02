We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Yeet a ragdoll goat at your friends with the new Goat Simulator card game

Ragdoll goats, silly sabotage, and chaos points are the name of the game in this upcoming board game adaptation of Goat Simulator.

Goat Simulator: The Card Game 

A Goat Simulator card game began crowdfunding on Kickstarter on April 30, and it looks like a party game that wants to maximize chaos. Players play goats, kit them out in wacky equipment, and race to be the first to earn 10 'chaos' points. Plus, this might be the only board game we've ever seen that involves throwing a ragdoll goat plushie to gain extra actions on a turn.

Goat Simulator: The Card Game is from Mood Publishing, whose previous products include Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game and Battle of Gods. A standard copy of the game is available for $22.69 (£17), with a Kickstarter-exclusive tin and additional add-ons available for between $34 and $56 (£26 to £43).

Everyone starts with a hand of random cards and a secret mission to create a goat wearing certain-colored equipment. On their turn, players can play a goat (and flip the plush to see if they gain extra actions), play equipment cards (which often trigger additional chaotic effects), or play extra effects to sabotage opponents or give themselves an advantage.

Goats wearing all one color score points, and completing your mission also contributes towards that chaotic goal. Equipment is valuable for points scoring, but be careful that your friends don't wipe your goat off the board entirely with a well-placed karma card.

This looks like an easy card game, aiming to cater to the same market as popular party games like Exploding Kittens. However, the Kickstarter page says there is also a 'Kids Mode' that simplifies the rules further for younger players.

Mood Publishing is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and it's promising backers that "no surprise tariff surcharges will be added to your final cost". Trump's 145% tariffs on China have caused many Kickstarter projects to become delayed or significantly more expensive (with one board game publisher even planning to sue the president). However, Mood Publishing claims there will be "no extra import custom charge".

