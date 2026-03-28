Oops, all Goblins in this DnD alternative TTRPG for gobbo lovers

Dungeons and Dragons is home to all manner of folks and folklore monsters. The sheer number of realms means the strangest sights become mundane given enough time. Among the most beloved by players, however, are the rowdy goblins. Be it friend or foe, goblins always stand out with their unique speech, culture and diminutive deadliness. Still, they rarely get the spotlight in campaigns.

This upcoming TTRPG has no such problems showcasing its goblin love.

GOBBOs by Dice Goblin is a rules-light, narrative-focused RPG all about goblins and their misadventures in the fantasy world of Garth. It's great to spotlight the more exotic DnD races for once. If you're bored of so many fantasy settings where humans are top dog, Garth is the place to be. Goblins of every shape and size populate this wacky world, and it's more cartoony than fantasy.

Mechanically, the game takes a rules-light approach that encourages creative storytelling moments. Even DnD classes and character creation are streamlined. As for core gameplay, all dice are six-sided, but instead of raw numbers, success is defined by "gobbos". These goblin faces on the dice dictate an action's success. The more gobbo faces rolled, the better you do. Roll 4 or more Gobbos, and it unlocks Goblin Mode, the apex of goblinkind.

If you want a breakdown of GOBBOs' core rules, they have the quickstart for free on their official website here. As for why I find this particular TTRPG so appealing, I just love goblins. My absolute favorite character from the Critical Role series was Nott the Brave. Her design and arc were awesome, and it was nice to have a main character who wasn't a fancy elf or typical human. With GOBBOs, it's heartwarming to see one of my favorite races in a more accepting (though topsy-turvy) world.

You can back GOBBOs on Kickstarter here.

In the meantime, find more goblin friends over at the Wargamer Discord!