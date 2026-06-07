This indie TTRPG is every Pirates of the Caribbean fan's swashbuckling dream

Let's be honest, most tabletop RPGs got their start as a vessel for making childhood fantasies into a reality. Those warm afternoons on the playground laying the foundations for Live Action Role Play with swords, magic and lots of "nuh uh" shouted at each other. Of those childhood fantasies, the seafaring life of a pirate ranks very highly, and this acclaimed TTRPG captures the vibes wonderfully.

Gold Teeth is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the Punchbowl of the Antilles, an isolated tropical archipelago with You play as Sea Dogs, salty swashbucklers with a penchant for piracy and asinine alliterations. The twist comes courtesy of a curse that has doomed every single Sea Dog. The goal of the game is to enact a plan that saves their souls , topple empires, and gather enough loot to afford even the most expensive MTG cards.

The premise reminds me of the film Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl. For all of their buccaneering bravado, the pirates are utterly terrified of the supernatural curse over them. This motivates the entire saga, and to play through those same desperate eyes offers a unique pirating experience from the norm.

Successfully kickstarted in 2024, Gold Teeth finally made its debut in June 2026. I adore how these indie TTRPGs rival even official DnD books in scope, lore and mechanics. Mechanically, the game runs on a heavily modified version of Forged in the Dark, the premiere engine for heist-based tabletop shenanigans. If you've played games like Blades in the Dark, this will feel very familiar.

Besides the nautical adventures, Gold Teeth expects Sea Dogs to engage in dirty politics, assassinating one governor this day and smuggling illegal arms to a rival country the next. The sheer variety of pirate activities makes Gold Teeth a treasure trove for fans of the genre.

You can pick up Gold Teeth on itch.io here.

Need someone to lug all that gold? Gather your crew over at the Wargamer Discord!