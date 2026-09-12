Ditch DnD for this grim TTRPG where every folktale is reality

Dungeons and Dragons, though definitely diverse in tone across its many, many books, tends towards high fantasy. The Forgotten Realms is a sandbox of the most iconic tropes of the genre, from smug high elves upon their golden towers to the chittering goblins of damp caves. However, I've always been partial to the more grounded settings of DnD, imagining what it must be like for the average person in such a bizarre world.

This folklore horror TTRPG explores that to the fullest.

Grimoires of the Unseen is a dark fantasy tabletop RPG set in 14th-century Europe. You are one face among many, a blade of grass in an emerald field, whose life would have been nothing out of the ordinary. However, a strange encounter pulls you into an elite order, hidden amid the Knights Templar. You stand against the supernatural horror that threatens the land. Mechanically, those familiar with DnD classes and the overall D20 system will adapt quite well.

However, do not think of this as an action RPG. Though the game does support combat, you will primarily be a gothic detective. After all, the horrors in the dark are often the most dangerous. If you're familiar with the Inquisition from the Warhammer 40k games, that's most of the job. Unlike those Imperials with their fancy high-tech weaponry, you're armed with little more than forged blades and a fraction of the magic available to your foes.

The Quickstart includes an adventure titled "A Passing Stranger" which does a fantastic job of easing you into this dark world. Designed for two to four players, you seek out a vengeful force possessing innocents in a remote village. As shade jumps from host to host, the players must uncover the mystery before the remote village runs out of denizens to possess. Despite the smaller scale, the stakes are incredibly high, and a perfect way to begin this gothic journey.

You can check out the Grimoires of the Unseen Quickstart here.

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