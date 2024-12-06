A decade on from The Witcher 3, Gwent finally becomes a real card game

A physical version of The Witcher 3’s in-universe collectible card game Gwent is coming out, 10 years after the release of the hit CD Projekt Red monster-slaying RPG. Part of a partnership between publisher Hachette Boardgames UK and No Loading Games, the game, titled Gwent: The Legendary Card Game is planned for a retail release in Q3 2025.

Probably the most popular game-within-a-video-game ever (though obviously Red Dead Redemption 2’s thrilling dominoes minigame must be a close contender), The Witcher 3’s Gwent was such a hit that it spawned a tie-in PC release and mobile game, but we’ve long pondered what a proper physical version might look like. Rather than the booster pack model common amongst TCGs, it seems Hachette and No Loading Games have gone for a more simple boxed product, featuring over 400 cards and a playmat.

Hachette Boardgames UK’s marketing manager Rob Trounce tells Wargamer that physical Gwent is “a full port of The Witcher 3’s edition of Gwent”. However he does add that “there will be adjustments and rulesets for competitive tournament play to ensure balanced decks”, giving us a little insight into the company’s future plans for the game.

It’s no coincidence that this announcement comes just one week after CD Projekt Red announced that The Witcher 4 has entered ‘full scale production’: Witcher hype is peaking right now. However, we’d be extremely surprised if there’s much news on the video game in 2025 – for now, you’ll have to be content with Gwent.

Now that there’s a physical version, I’ve got no excuse, I’m going to have to finally sit down and learn the rules.

Yes, it’s true. While I’m a major fan of card games, that’s never quite translated into being a fan of card games within video games up to now. Just as I never touched Caravan in Fallout New Vegas, I never gave Gwent a real go.

I suppose it’s because the best card games provide a very different experience to what I want from my RPGs, not to mention the way they pull me out of the story experience. If I’ve got a world to save, I don’t have time to bum around at the local game store. My version of Geralt gave anyone who asked him for a game of Gwent a very funny look.

Physical Gwent cards have actually been made in the past. You may remember that Nilfgaard and Northern Realms decks were released with the Collector’s Edition of The Witcher 3, and physical decks also came out with the Hearts of Stone and Fire and Blood DLCs. But these were generally treated as collector’s items, rather than a game you were actually likely to sit down with a friend and play more than once.

Gwent will be priced at £44/$39.99, and there’ll be a (presumably pricier) limited edition with a few cards featuring unique foil card art. While it’s not coming out for at least another six months, preorders are already open.

