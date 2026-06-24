A Halo: Campaign Evolved board game is coming, made by the geniuses behind the wargame Halo: Flashpoint

On Wednesday, UK-based tabletop game development studio Mantic Games announced it was partnering up with Halo Studios for another licensed Halo game, a board game that will be "the tabletop version of Halo: Campaign Evolved". Mantic founder, CEO, and all round excitable guy Ronnie Renton calls it an "action-packed board game" that "sees players step into Master Chief's iconic adventure".

Details are very light so far. Halo: Campaign Evolved - The Board Game will be for one to two players aged thirteen and up, and will launch in the last quarter of the year - late Fall or early winter. Mantic has made some of the best board games and tabletop games based on licensed properties, and its wargame Halo: Flashpoint is genuinely excellent, so my expectations are fairly high here.

But what might we be getting, based on what Mantic's made before? Well, Mantic is primarily a miniature game company, and all of its board games include miniatures to a greater or lesser extent. It already has an excellent range of Halo miniatures in Halo: Flashpoint, and I would be really surprised if this set didn't come with, at bare minimum, a nice plastic model of Master Chief and the Player Two Spartan. You can see the great resin Master Chief mini it already makes below.

Given Mantic plans to launch the game by winter, I think they're aiming for it to be a Christmas gift product. And as the Halo: Flashpoint range already has a big expensive starter set, it would make sense for this to be more of a budget offering, to appeal to Halo-curious gift buyers with different budgets.

Putting all those inferences together, my suspicion is that this will be a solo or co-op narrative game, in which the player fights their way through a series of scenarios based on the Halo campaign, similar to games like The Mandalorian: Adventures or Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion. I assume that the Covenant will be represented by cardboard standees or tokens, and that there'll be a booklet of scenario maps, keeping the cost fairly affordable.

That's pure speculation based on the unhealthy amount of time I spend overthinking industry minutiae. What would you like to see? Let me know in the Wargamer Discord community!

If you're an old head like me who last played the Halo series on the Xbox 360, Check out our sister site PCGamesN to learn more about Halo Campaign Evolved. Apparently the name isn't a typo, it's a remake of Combat Evolved. And yes, they did already do a kind of remake of that a few years back, but it was just a graphical spit and polish.