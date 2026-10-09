The Halo wargame finally reveals an army of Covenant miniatures, and they're sick

Halo: Flashpoint’s new faction expansion ‘Judgement’ finally brings Master Chief’s classic adversaries, the Covenant, to the tabletop.

Halo Flashpoint miniature - a red-armored Sangheili elite major. an alien with backjointed legs and grey skin
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Halo: Campaign Evolved - the board game Halo: Flashpoint 
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On Friday, UK based miniature maker Mantic Games revealed a complete range of Covenant miniatures for its Halo miniature game Halo: Flashpoint. We're talking San'Shyuum Prophets, Sangheili Honour Guard, Mgalekgolo Hunters, even the High Prophet of Regret: if Master Chief filled it full of bullets during the Human-Covenant war, it's probably getting a model.

The Covenant forces will debut in a new big-box faction pack expansion, Halo: Flashpoint Judgement. You'll need a copy of the Halo: Flashpoint base game (or a friend with one) to play, but it's a pretty bumper box set.

Judgement contains the following brand new miniatures:

  • The Prophet of Regret
  • A lower ranking San'Shyuum Prophet
  • Two Sangheili Elite Honour Guard
  • A Sangheili Elite Major
  • Two Sangheili Elite Rangers with jet packs
  • Two Mgalekgolo Hunters
  • A new Kig-Yar Jackal Sniper with a Beam rifle
  • A new Kig-Yar Jackal Freebooter with a plasma pistol and energy shield
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Halo Flashpoint miniatures - an Elite Guard stands in front of the Prophet of RegretHalo Flashpoint miniature - a red-armored Sangheili elite major. an alien with backjointed legs and grey skinHalo Flashpoint miniature - a white-armored Ranger hopping through space in a jump packHalo Flashpoint miniature - a massive Hunter, a bulky creature equipped with a shield and a strange gunHalo Flashpoint miniatures - a skinny Jackal, a bulky Elite, and a tiny GruntThe contents of the Halo Flashpoint miniature game expansion, Judgement - a board with cardboard scenery, and a lot of miniaturesHalo Flashpoint miniatures - a pair of Elite Guards stands either side of the Prophet of Regret, a shelless tortoise creature in a hovering chair
Halo Flashpoint miniatures - an Elite Guard stands in front of the Prophet of RegretHalo Flashpoint miniature - a red-armored Sangheili elite major. an alien with backjointed legs and grey skinHalo Flashpoint miniature - a white-armored Ranger hopping through space in a jump packHalo Flashpoint miniature - a massive Hunter, a bulky creature equipped with a shield and a strange gunHalo Flashpoint miniatures - a skinny Jackal, a bulky Elite, and a tiny GruntThe contents of the Halo Flashpoint miniature game expansion, Judgement - a board with cardboard scenery, and a lot of miniaturesHalo Flashpoint miniatures - a pair of Elite Guards stands either side of the Prophet of Regret, a shelless tortoise creature in a hovering chair

It also comes with eight models that were released previously as Banished forces: three Unggoy Grunts (two of them assault troops, one a conscript); a Kig-Yar Jackal freebooter with a needler and an energy shield; and a team of four Sangheili Elite Mercenaries with a variety of weapons.

Judgment comes with all the tokens, cards, and lurid pink faction dice needed to field the Covenant in a game. It also has a game mat, and enough cardboard terrain for you to combine its battlefield with one from the starter set and play a double-sized 'Big Battle'.

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I've recently received a review sample of the revised Spartan starter set for Halo: Flashpoint, and I can speak to the component quality for the line: the models are very detailed and need no assembly, and the cardboard terrain is sturdy and easy to construct.

When Flashpoint launched, it was effectively a tabletop version of Halo: Infinite multiplayer, with players typically fielding teams of four Spartans (though there four Elites were available at launch). The range has since been expanded substantially with two big faction box sets: The Rise of the Banished, which introduced models for the Jiralhanae Brutes; and Feet First Into Hell, which added the luckless humans of the UNSC. Add-on packs have added more troops like Jackals and Grunts.

It's still a very low model count game, typically four Spartan-equivalent miniatures per side, but there are optional rules for playing with double-sized forces across two game boards, and using points-based list construction to tinker with your team line-up. Judgment contains more than enough miniatures to give you a lot of list-building options in this format.

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Halo Campaign Evolved board game Elite Zealot - a yellow armored alien with backjointed legs holding an energy swordHalo Campaign Evolved board game Master Chief - a (super) human in green power armor with an orange face plat, equipped with an assault rifleHalo Campaign Evolved board game box art- a picture of Master Chief, a character in green power armor with an orange face plateContents of the Halo Campaign Evolved board game - boards, standees, and miniatures.The Halo Campaign Evolved board game set up - a map made from cardboard tiles, with cardboard standees representing the Covenant forces.
Halo Campaign Evolved board game Elite Zealot - a yellow armored alien with backjointed legs holding an energy swordHalo Campaign Evolved board game Master Chief - a (super) human in green power armor with an orange face plat, equipped with an assault rifleHalo Campaign Evolved board game box art- a picture of Master Chief, a character in green power armor with an orange face plateContents of the Halo Campaign Evolved board game - boards, standees, and miniatures.The Halo Campaign Evolved board game set up - a map made from cardboard tiles, with cardboard standees representing the Covenant forces.

Judgment isn't the only new Halo product in Mantic's lineup. The firm has also revealed more details about Halo: Campaign Evolved - The board game. Designed for head to head play, or for one player to play against the AI, this narrative campaign game follows Master Chief's iconic first foray against the Covenant. The set contains a new miniature for John 117 and another for a Sangheili Zealot, plus standees to represent the other Covenant forces the Chief mows through. Both of the plastic minis come with rules cards so you can use them in Flashpoint.

There are two other small but entertaining products on their way as well. First there's a miniature for Sergeant Johnson, everyone's favorite cigar-chomping UNSC officer. And there's also a score tracker designed to look like Master Chief's second AI companion, Joyeuse.

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Halo Flashpoint miniature - Sergeant Johnson, a man in armored military fatigues advancing through a forestA score counter for Halo Flashpoint, designed to look like the humanoid hologram AI Joyeuse
Halo Flashpoint miniature - Sergeant Johnson, a man in armored military fatigues advancing through a forestA score counter for Halo Flashpoint, designed to look like the humanoid hologram AI Joyeuse

All these new releases are available for pre-order on the Mantic Games webstore. The studio expects to ship them this December, so hopefully in time for Christmas.

I was very impressed with Halo: Flashpoint when I tested the launch version - it didn't get a scored review at the time, but you can find a lot of my thoughts in this article. It's in contention for a place in our guide to the best miniature wargames when I give that it's much-needed overhaul.

With the Covenant now confirmed, what other models do you want to see make the leap from the Halo videogames and onto the tabletop? Come and join the free Wargamer Discord community if you've got thoughts!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)