Mantic "really wants" a full-on Halo Firefight tabletop wargame with vehicles

Since the excellent skirmish miniatures game Halo Flashpoint came out in November 2024, fans have asked for one thing more than any other: make it bigger. Flashpoint's tactical fights get to the heart of Halo, but they don't capture the whole: big maps; Warthogs; Scorpions; Ghosts; Wraiths; Banshees; large forces colliding; plasma blasts fizzing and tank shells flying. Now Wargamer can reveal that - subject to future approval by Halo Studios - Mantic wants to add larger scale battles with vehicles, and it's already scoping out the options.

Answering fan questions in our recent live Discord AMA, Mantic Games CEO Ronnie Renton confirms that - just like Mantic's existing games Deadzone and Firefight - the firm "really wants" to expand Halo Flashpoint into a full tabletop wargame, with cross compatibility of models from the skirmisher.

"Absolutely it's on offer, absolutely that's something we're looking at engaging with," Renton tells our live AMA audience. The news came alongside the reveal, by Renton and Halo Flashpoint rules chief Clive "Cleric" Stone, that Halo Reach's Noble Team Spartans are joining the game in 2026, with Grunts, Jackals, and UNSC Marines on the way. You can watch the Q&A in full below.

As with most of the other nods, winks, and nerdy hints we get from Renton and Stone in the AMA, they make it crystal clear that the prospect of a 'Firefight' version of Mantic's Halo miniatures game isn't set in, er, stone.

It's firmly in the realm of unconfirmed future things they'd really love, if the licensor Halo Studios will let them do it (along with Flood minis, narrative campaign modes, and about 928 more Master Chief variant minis with different weapon loadouts - seriously, watch the video).

"Do I really want to do it? Yes." says Renton. We're dealing with licensees, we're dealing with tooling of vehicles, which is expensive and big, but is that where we're heading? We'd love to think so. We're talking about it and if we can do it, we absolutely will."

And comments from Stone - delivered with a knowing look and coy tone of voice - strongly indicate that, while a Halo: Firefight definitely isn't confirmed yet, the Mantic team is actively exploring how the game would work, and what's needed.

Asked about the possibility of 3+ player games, Stone says "There are some things that we're requesting, for example, that will allow you to play modes that are bigger than what we play now."

"Those modes could potentially be very very good for multiplayer games, and 2v2s absolutely would work with some of the stuff we would like to develop and push out to you," he adds.

"That comes down to getting a 'yes' from our licence partners."

Questions about creating game boards based on Blood Gulch and other popular multiplayer maps from the Halo videogames also yielded hints from Stone about the possibility of a larger scale variant.

"We'd love to," he says. But "Some maps require a bigger game to make them a reality, and you can't do them justice on a 2×2 board".

"We all love Blood Gulch, but it doesn't really work on a 2×2 board; it barely works on a 2×4 board!" Stone adds. "So it's one of those things, I think, that's for the future." Bigger boards, and bigger games, are certainly on their minds.

We do know a couple of things for certain, though. Firstly, if Halo: Firefight happens, Renton confirms that your existing Flashpoint minis will slot right in.

"It's one of the things Mantic has always done," he explains. "We did it with Deadzone and went up to Firefight - the more Deadzone you've got, the more you've already nearly finished your Firefight army."

"Everything you've got will translate into the Firefight version," he adds. "We will not do it at a different scale, so the more Halo Flashpoint you've got, the more Halo Firefight you've already got."

And, second, if it happens, it's unlikely to be on our tables until 2027 at the earliest. "At the moment, 2025 and most of 2026 - probably all of it… is still Halo Flashpoint," says Renton.

"There are many things that we want to do in this game, in the 2x2x2 skirmish level game, that I think merit doing, will make the game better, more fun, will keep it fresh for existing players and continue to recruit," he adds.

Evidently, Mantic has big plans for Halo Flashpoint next year, and it's already thinking seriously about a bigger sibling game after that. But what it boils down to is that if we want full-on, 6ft x 4ft Halo-Hammer, the best way to get it is to buy more Flashpoint minis.

"The more success we have, the more we do a great job with it, the more we revere the IP, the more we'll get licensed to do," Renton says plainly.

"And we'd like to do everything".

