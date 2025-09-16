Join our Halo Flashpoint Discord AMA, and win starter sets worth $250!

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Mantic Games CEO Ronnie Renton answers your Halo Flashpoint questions live on Discord this week - and you could win two $125 starter sets.

Halo Flashpoint live Discord AMA and giveaway with Mantic Games - Mantic Games photos showing flashpoint minis, box art, and CEO Ronnie Renton at a convention
Halo: Flashpoint 

Since Mantic Games launched Halo: Flashpoint in November 2024, less than 12 months ago, it's dropped two starter sets, a Master Chief, a Banished expansion, and a whole set of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (ODSTs): an impressive first year. Now, as the game really ramps up, we're welcoming Mantic CEO Ronnie Renton and Halo Flashpoint rules chief Clive Stone to the Wargamer Discord to answer all your questions live  - with brand new boxsets to be won!

Renton and Stone will be with us on Thursday, September 18 for one glorious hour of Halo Flashpoint nerdery, starting at 8.30am PT / 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST. Make sure you join our free, official Wargamer Discord community so you can be part of our live AMA audience and put your own questions to the Mantic team.

Fun, fast paced discussion, insider insights on the game's design and production, and hints and teases about what might be coming next aren't all you can get by joining our AMA, though. With thanks to our pals at Mantic, we also have a splendiferous giveaway going on!

One lucky member of our live Discord AMA audience will win $250 worth of Halo Flashpoint goodies: one copy each of the Spartan Edition starter set and the new Rise of the Banished expansion. That prize pack gives you 21 Halo minis (eight Spartans, nine Brutes, and four Elites); a folding play board; a wide selection of cardboard terrain; and all the rules, dice, cards, and tokens you need to dive deep into the game, with several different play modes.

Halo Flashpoint live Discord AMA and giveaway with Mantic Games - Mantic Games photos showing the box art for the Spartan Edition starter set and Rise of the Banished expansion

We've been impressed with this tightly designed, ultra accessible skirmish game ever since Wargamer Tim's first Halo Flashpoint preview last August. But, as of late Summer 2025, Mantic's Spartan skirmisher is now exploding in sales and threatening to earn its place in our all time list of the best miniature wargames - so it's high time we invited them to our online clubhouse to talk to you about it.

To make sure you can join in the fun and games (and don't miss your chance to win a stack of Halo Flashpoint kit) join Wargamer's free Discord community now and click 'interested' on the event to be reminded when we go live.

Even if Halo isn't your thing, we guarantee there's something in the server you'll enjoy. We've got nearly 3,000 members now, having daily fan discussions about Warhammer, D&D, Magic: The Gathering, board games, and every other color of the tabletop rainbow - not to mention competitions, giveaways, regular AMAs like this, hobby hangouts, and other events too.

