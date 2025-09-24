Halo Reach's Noble Team is joining the Flashpoint miniature wargame in 2026

In our live Discord video AMA with them last week, Mantic Games dropped some serious orbital lasers on us, with regard to what's coming up for the Halo Flashpoint miniatures game. There's a lot to share, but the newest news is: we're getting Noble Team, most likely in mid 2026! Not just that, but they're looking to bring out Grunts, Jackals, and UNSC Marines next year, too.

"We're obviously not finished," Mantic CEO Ronnie Renton tells our live audience, early on in the one hour Halo Flashpoint AMA, which you can watch in full below.

"There's still things that need to be done to complete out the UNSC and the Banished armies, which is your Grunts, your Jackals, your Marines, and that's definitely something we're looking at doing coming into 2026."

"We have a lot planned, but what we're really going to be making sure we do each time is complete out these factions before we move on to the new ones," Renton adds.

Pressed on just how firmly 'on the way' those Grunts, Jackals, and UNSC Marine minis are, Renton confirms: "Those are our proposals in front of Halo Studios right now, and as long as they're cool with it, that's the place we're intending to head down towards".

But not everything on Mantic's Halo 'to do' list is still awaiting licensor approval from papa Microsoft. "There's a few other things in between that that are already greenlit, that'll be announced, I think, probably just after the ODST have landed," says Renton, "so watch that space, and hopefully we can roll into those other things in the middle of 2026."

But we don't have to wait for that announcement, because these guys couldn't wait to tease what was in store. Asked who their favorite non-Chief spartan was, Stone says "One that we're going to make." Come on then, what are you making, we ask? Renton grins and says "well, Noble Team are pretty cool, aren't they?"

And, overcome with hype, Stone shares the silhouette graphic below, whose shoulder fixed combat knife and boxy helmet attachment mark him out as none other than Warrant Officer Emile-A239, a.k.a. Noble Four. Dead giveaway.

We don't yet know what the Noble Team expansion will look like, how much it'll cost, or how team Mantic will handle the puzzle of representing Noble 6 (the first person player character in 2010's Halo: Reach, whose appearance is never shown directly). But we do now know the models are coming, and coming next year.

In general, Renton and Stone's answers throughout our hour-long live AMA make it abundantly clear that Mantic is very pleased with Flashpoint sales so far, and is sending a lot of new pitches to Halo Studios to approve their plans to scale up and expand the game.

Excited fans in our Discord asked the pair for minis of just about every type you might imagine: Flood, variant Elites, Covenant minis including Hunters, vehicles (of course), and additional game modes aplenty. And their answer in every case was: we want to do it all.

"If they let us do it, we'll do it," says Renton firmly. "We want to do everything, there's no part of this universe we don't want to explore."

"The more success we have, the more we do a great job with it, the more we revere the IP, the more we'll get licensed to do," he adds.

There's a lot more to share from our AMA, so keep your eyes on Wargamer for more nuggets of excitement soon - but in the meantime, of course, you can dig for them yourself by watching the full video above!

If you want to be in the room where it happens next time, make sure you join the free Wargamer Discord community - we've got another live AMA happening tomorrow, in fact!