Finally, Halo Reach's Noble Team is coming to the Flashpoint miniature wargame

Noble Team, the stars of Halo Reach, are coming in the next expansion for Halo: Flashpoint, Mantic Games' fast-playing sci-fi miniature wargame. The studio opened pre-orders for the Noble Team expansion on Friday, which will contain resin miniatures for all six heroes of Reach, rules for fighting plus sized Big Team Battle scenarios, and even UNSC Man-Cannons to hurl your Spartans across the battlefield.

The new Noble Team expansion will be made in "MasterCraft Resin", a bespoke resin that Mantic says offers "incredibly crisp detail… while being more durable and easier to build than traditional miniature resins". If you bought either the Fireteam Phoenix or Buck & Dare expansions for Halo Flashpoint, you've already encountered the material.

Noble Team is on sale from the Mantic webstore for $89 / £69 (nice), and is set to ship at the end of April. Alongside Noble Team, Mantic revealed Fireteam Wolf, which includes minis for Spartans holding flags, the Oddball skull, and a Power Seed; and a new ODST scenery set, complete with crash coffin and a variety of emplaced weapons.

Mantic is also offering a new double-sized gaming mat of the "battle-scarred surface of Reach", to accompany Big Team Battles. The base set for Flashpoint uses a two foot square gaming area between very small four model teams - the new scenarios are intended as a "step up from tactical skirmishes into larger-scale infantry engagements", with larger and more varied force rosters.

It's still not the full army scale Halo wargame that fans have been clamoring for since they first heard about Flashpoint, but it continues Mantic's trend of expanding players' forces with more and more troops. Previous updates have added Brutes and Elites from the Banished, ODSTs, and named characters from the franchise - now more of them than ever will be able to come out and play in the same battle.

