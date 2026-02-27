Finally, Halo Reach's Noble Team is coming to the Flashpoint miniature wargame

Noble Team is dropping into the frontlines of Halo: Flashpoint, and it’s leading the new Big Team Battle mode for double-sized games.

Miniatures of Noble Six and Jorge from Halo Flashpoint - Spartan space marines in power armor, one holding a massive heavy weapon, surrounded by Elites during the fall of Reach
Timothy Linward Avatar

Updated:

Halo: Flashpoint 
Google Preferred Source Button

Noble Team, the stars of Halo Reach, are coming in the next expansion for Halo: Flashpoint, Mantic Games' fast-playing sci-fi miniature wargame. The studio opened pre-orders for the Noble Team expansion on Friday, which will contain resin miniatures for all six heroes of Reach, rules for fighting plus sized Big Team Battle scenarios, and even UNSC Man-Cannons to hurl your Spartans across the battlefield.

The new Noble Team expansion will be made in "MasterCraft Resin", a bespoke resin that Mantic says offers "incredibly crisp detail… while being more durable and easier to build than traditional miniature resins". If you bought either the Fireteam Phoenix or Buck & Dare expansions for Halo Flashpoint, you've already encountered the material.

Noble Team is on sale from the Mantic webstore for $89 / £69 (nice), and is set to ship at the end of April. Alongside Noble Team, Mantic revealed Fireteam Wolf, which includes minis for Spartans holding flags, the Oddball skull, and a Power Seed; and a new ODST scenery set, complete with crash coffin and a variety of emplaced weapons.

YouTube Thumbnail

Mantic is also offering a new double-sized gaming mat of the "battle-scarred surface of Reach", to accompany Big Team Battles. The base set for Flashpoint uses a two foot square gaming area between very small four model teams - the new scenarios are intended as a "step up from tactical skirmishes into larger-scale infantry engagements", with larger and more varied force rosters.

It's still not the full army scale Halo wargame that fans have been clamoring for since they first heard about Flashpoint, but it continues Mantic's trend of expanding players' forces with more and more troops. Previous updates have added Brutes and Elites from the Banished, ODSTs, and named characters from the franchise - now more of them than ever will be able to come out and play in the same battle.

Big fan of Flashpoint? Show off your Spartans in the mini-painting channel of the Wargamer Discord community. For a regular roundup of all our top stories, sign up to the weekly Wargamer newsletter.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.