This indie game is practically a CoD Black Ops miniature wargame

Haywire: Modern is a solo and co-op wargame with modern spec-ops gear, classes, and a narrative campaign mode fighting a global conspiracy.

Art of a military operator with a trucker cap, orange shades, snood scarf, assault rifle, and bullet proof vest over a red jacket, from the miniature wargame Haywire: Modern, side by side with a picture of modern military miniatures advancing through a modern city
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Haywire: Modern 
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Haywire: Modern describes itself as a "fast-paced, class-based, tactical skirmish scale miniatures game", but I think there's a much quicker way to summarise it - this is an indie miniature wargame inspired by the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise. On Wednesday, UK-based game design firm Modiphius Entertainment announced it was going to release a "brand new edition, completely revised and updated", with "campaign generation, base building, and a detailed three-part narrative campaign".

The revised rulebook will be full color and US letter sized, with pre-orders opening "later this month" and shipping expected in Summer this year. The book also comes with a free "PDF of more than 230 optional poker-size cards that enhance gameplay" and can be printed at home, or ordered on a POD basis from DriveThruCards.com. Pre-ordering also gets you a print-at-home PDF Terrain Tile set, with enough buildings, walls, and vehicles to fill a three foot square board.

Art of a military operator with a skull mask, a silenced marksman rifle, a floppy hat, and a tacticool combat rig, from the miniature wargame Haywire: Modern.

I haven't tested Haywire: Modern, but looking at the photographs I'm keen to. The Wargamer guide to the best miniature wargames is long due an overhaul, and we don't have a 'modern warfare' entry yet.

Haywire: Modern is miniature agnostic, so you can use whatever miniatures you have available, and you can customize the "Tier" of game you're playing, from Tier 1 elite special forces to Tier 3 militia or rebels. As well as 24 default units you can build your own from 36 classes, "from a breacher, to an undercover operator, or a dog handler".

Closeup of miniatures of modern military fighters advancing from a fuel depot in the miniature wargame Haywire: Modern

Scenarios and campaigns are critical for any wargame intended for solo or co-op play; the revised edition of Haywire: Modern comes with two. 'Tour of Duty' is the more procedural campaign: you're the commander of a "covert special operations task force base in a hostile environment", with resources and a growing force to manage. Missions are randomised, but there are "campaign events that can be triggered based on player actions" - hopefully giving you a sense of narrative and tactical escalation.

The second campaign mode, 'Haywire Protocol', is "a three-chapter narrative experience following the operations of the newly formed multinational Task Force 21 as they uncover a global conspiracy". This is so Call of Duty coded: the story will involve everything "from covert raids in the Middle East to high-stakes battles in South America and an all-out war in the Caucasus" as Task Force 21 grapples with "a conflict that threatens to ignite a global crisis".

A terrain layout representing a Latin American city in the miniature wargame Haywire: Modern

I haven't seen the rulebook yet, but I'm really intrigued. 36 classes is a lot of classes, so how are they differentiated? While CoDBlOps is the most obvious visual reference, gameplay wise I wonder if there's more in common with the operators in Rainbow Six: Siege, and their extremely specialised kit. If you've played the original downloadable edition of Haywire: Modern, hop into the friendly Wargamer Discord community and tell us all about it. For a roundup of the best stories on the site each week, sign up to the Wargamer newsletter.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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