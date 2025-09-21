The Helluva Boss board game soars past $500,000 on Kickstarter

When the Helluva Boss board game launched on Kickstarter, it met its goal in less than ten minutes. Fast forward nearly a month later, and i's already past the $500,000 milestone. The mean-spirited, charmingly-animated and Tumblr-user-gravitated series is undoubtedly a smash success. But some of you may not be familiar with the indie animated series.

Helluva Boss is an adult animated web series about a misfit crew of demons running their assassination company as best they can. It also happens to be in the same "Hellaverse" as Hazbin Hotel, another indie darling. Helluva Boss boasts hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, and has tons of merch to show for it. Now, it was time to make its case as one of the best board games of 2025.

The Helluva Boss board game is named after the iconic company from the series, Immediate Murder Professionals (I.M.P.). Naturally, these born killers are yours to control in this cutthroat card game. Up to four players can choose between Blitzo, Millie, Moxxie and Loona. The goal is to claim the most high value mortal souls before the game's end.

As with any good party card game, there is sabotage and event cards galore to throw a wrench in your demonic schemes. Some of the actors even played the game as their respective characters, and it's as chaotic as you'd expect. For some reason, indie web animation just works so well with the tabletop scene.

Other success stories include Tomska's two forays into the world of board games. The asdfmovie spin-offs Muffin Time and Mine Turtle were also massive hits. As more of these animated franchises find success, who knows which will follow in Helluva Boss' hoofsteps. Personally, I am manifesting with all my psyker energy for a Betrayal at the House on the Hill board game but it's Digital Circus themed.

Join the Wargamer Discord if you want to have a helluva time talking with other tabletop fans. For some two-player tango, check out our best couples board games guide.