Pre-painted Power Rangers miniatures are coming for '90s kids wallets

Pre-orders are open for WizKids' new HeroClix Iconics: Power Rangers set, seven pre-painted miniatures based on the original 1993 season of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. This one is laser targeted at nostalgic millennials, and - speaking as a nostalgic millennial myself - I can only hope that this is a one-off promo product and not the start of a new product line. I absolutely cannot afford to be cracking boxes of 'Clix figures in search of Alpha 5, Goldor, and Bulk and Skull.

The new set contains models of Billy, Jason, Kimberley, Zack, and Trini - the original five - plus the Green Ranger Tommy, and cackling moon-witch Rita Repulsa. These figures will be usable in the HeroClix miniature wargame, with "new gameplay elements tailored to each Power Ranger", and "A special power that highlights their unique weapon". The set will go on sale in Q3 this year, and retails for $59.99 from the WizKids webstore.

So far this is the only Power Rangers set announced by WizKids, and I suspect it's all we're going to get. Despite the original Power Rangers series running continuously for thirty years, it isn't the cultural powerhouse of DC and Marvel. While most 'Clix sets contain a fair few superheroes or villains that are more niche than any of the Power Rangers, they also have Superman, Spiderman, and Wolverine to buoy up the sales.

That's good news for my wallet, because the more I think about it, the more I reckon Power Rangers monsters would be perfect fodder for 'Clix boxes. The series was made by re-editing the Japanese 'Super Sentai' superhero show with footage of American actors, and as a result the rubber suit monster the Rangers fought each week was utterly unlike anything else on TV - creative, colorful, goofy, but tinged with just a little horror. Hence early monsters like Eye Guy (a guy made of eyes), Pudgy Pig a giant pig head in a Roman Centurion's helmet), and Polluticorn (yes he's a unicorn who pollutes things, but he also has dragon wings).

Looking back over the Wiki for the first season of Power Rangers, I wonder if it's responsible for my lifelong obsession with weird miniatures? Almost all the monsters in the first season began as little clay models created by Rita's minion Finster…

If Power Rangers had a similarly positive / catastrophic impact on your early life, you'll find your people in the Wargamer Discord community. For a weekly round-up of our best stories, make sure you're signed up to our regular newsletter.