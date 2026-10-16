Classic '80s board game HeroQuest gets a PC port

The classic '80s dungeon crawler board gameHeroQuest is getting its first official digital release, with a PC version coming to Steam some time in 2027. The game is being made by digital board game devs Nomad Games, best known for the video game adaptations of Talisman, as well as a couple of Fighting Fantasy titles. They know their old games, this lot!

The title will feature the four classic HeroQuest characters of the Elf, Barbarian, Dwarf, and Wizard, who'll combine their powers to defeat the evil sorcerer Zargon. It will have online co-op, so you can play the game controlling all the heroes, or just one. Just like the original, you can also take control of the dungeon as Zargon, and plot the characters' untimely doom.

HeroQuest is an extremely lightweight (in rules, not components) dungeon crawler RPG board game published by Milton Bradley and Games Workshop in 1989.

After Hasbro acquired the license at the start of the decade, its board game maker subsidiary Avalon Hill relaunched HeroQuest in 2022. By 2023, it had remade most of the original adventures and began to craft its own, keeping up a steady stream of new content, most recently the Wizards of Morcar quest pack in 2026.

I have my fingers crossed some of this extra content will quickly make its way into this digital edition (hopefully in the base game) as the original HeroQuest gameplay, while certainly nostalgic for anyone who enjoyed it the first time around, is rather simplistic.

It's still early days, and we don't have price information or a more exact release window to share just yet, but stay tuned for this in 2027.

Honestly, I'm surprised there wasn't already a digital version of HeroQuest - it seems like such a no-brainer. Then again, I suppose in the transition to screens you do lose some of that glorious tactility of the physical version. After all, the best thing about HeroQuest is the minis!

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