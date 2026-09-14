Historic mini maker Gripping Beast prepares to shut its doors after 30 years

UK-based miniature maker Gripping Beast has announced plans to close its doors after 30 years making historical and fantasy miniatures. Its range of models, which includes over 6,000 miniatures the studio developed itself and two lines acquired from other companies, is now up for sale, with a buyer yet to be found.

Gripping Beast has been a stalwart in the UK historical miniature scene since it opened in 1996. Originally founded by brothers Colin and Duncan Patten, American readers are most likely to have encountered it via Saga, the historical and fantasy warband game, which it co-published with designers Studio Tomahawk, but it has a truly extensive line.

Writing on its website and social media on Friday, Gripping Beast states "we unfortunately aren't getting any younger, some of us are getting considerably creakier, and our small team has been reduced by recent retirements". As a result, the team has decided to wind down the business.

The owners state "we would very much like to see the business continue under new ownership", and "we would be delighted if someone came along and decided that they fancied taking on the rather enormous pile of miniatures we've spent decades creating and looking after".

Gripping Beast's output ranges include the eponymous 28mm Gripping Beast Miniatures, the modern combat MoFo range, Polemarch Successors, and The Woodbine Design Company, a specialist range for oddities and one-offs. In 2021 it acquired Front Rank Figurines and its varied 28mm historicals and 40mm American War of Independence miniatures; and last year it acquired the 15mm Lurkio Ancients and Renaissance ranges. These model lines are all up for sale with the business.

The studio has also manufactured several ranges that it doesn't also own, and has provided some information about their fate via Facebook. SAGA has already passed outside Gripping Beast's hands - distribution has already been taken on by North Star Military Figures, while Studio Tomahawk will continue to make and produce it. "The Ragnarok Fantasy range as well as Shieldwall Miniatures will return to Shieldwall Miniatures", while "the Ragnarok historical range will return to Colin Patten" and the "Calpe Miniatures range will return to Peter Fitzgerald".

In the short term, customers will still be able to place orders via the Gripping Beast website, and the studio says "we promise to fulfil all orders that come in". You'll also be able to meet the team at the conventions Partizan II and Warfare. But at some unspecified point, web sales will shut down to allow the team to process remaining orders and shutter the business.

If you've got a sturdy collection of Gripping Beast minis - or fond recollections of meeting the team at a show - come and share them in the Wargamer Discord community.