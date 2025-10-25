Explore the magic of ADHD as a witch in this cozy neurodivergent board game

ADHD is an oft-misunderstood disorder, be it at work, school, and yes, even on the tabletop. I'm sure my fellow ADHD-havers experienced those hellishly long gaps between turns, trying hard to pay attention. I'd love to progress the main campaign, but the DM mentioned a suspicious shiny treasure chest, so I just have to check it out and whoops, it's a mimic. That's why I appreciate the existence of games like Hocus Pocus Hyperfocus.

Created by a team of neurodivergent folks, Hocus Pocus Hyperfocus is an ADHD-themed storytelling game about an absent-minded witch. Unfortunately for her, she's no Sorcerer, so she actually needs to study and do rituals for her complex spellcasting. And there are a LOT of rituals and research, and it's up to the players to help her get through the week. The neurodivergent game design helps it stand out from other board games.

The game supports one to six players, each session lasting 30 minutes to an hour. The core gameplay comes from the Deck of Distractions, which introduces fun (read: annoying) detours from her tasks. The witch has a limited amount of energy per day to complete The Very Important Thing she needs to do.

As players draw cards from the deck, they must craft a story of how the witch can overcome her obstacles. Or describe the hilarious ways in which she fails. Either way, it's an authentic recreation of the ADHD experience. The game comes in both physical and digital forms, so you can play on any medium.

The game is fully funded on Kickstarter, and while a small project, it's clear how much passion it involved. As someone with ADHD, I really appreciated the levity and empathy the creators brought to the game's design and storytelling. It doesn't villainize ADHD, it's just a non-typical way of dealing with the world's many challenges.

