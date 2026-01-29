Horrified teases a new D&D expansion with an obscure, totally terrifying monster

A deep cut Dungeons and Dragons monster makes its way to the Horrified series later this year, and it’s come all the way from Ravenloft.

Mollie Russell Avatar

Updated:

Dungeons and Dragons Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons 

The Horrified board games really live up to their name with Ravensburger's newest product announcement. On January 28, the publisher shared a spectacularly spooky teaser image for a new Horrified D&D expansion. The community has already fallen in love with the teaser's deeply upsetting jester figure, but few recognize what kind of monster we're dealing with. As a long time Dungeons and Dragons player, I happen to know exactly what this thing is.

Meet the Carrionette. Fifth edition players can find it in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a sourcebook entirely dedicated to scares. A Carrionette begins life as an object (most often a toy) who was crafted with such love that they gain a semblance of sentience. Unfortunately for their well-intentioned creator, Carrionettes don't want to spend the rest of time as a toy.

Carrionettes play innocent, or they masquerade as an entirely inanimate object. When their human target least expects it, they pounce, using an enormous needle to wrench the person's soul from their body. The victim becomes trapped in the toy, while the Carrionette takes over their mortal form.

Ravensburger teaser image for a Dungeons and Dragons Horrified expansion

Basically, it's an evil Pinocchio, and the concept is as gross and unsettling as you'd expect. I wasn't the biggest fan of this installment of the series when I wrote my Horrified: Dungeons and Dragons review, but maybe a fresh monster to face will change my mind.

We may have sussed out what monster is approaching, but we know much less about the board game itself. It's unclear whether this will be an expandalone product or an expansion that adds to the first D&D game. All we know is that we can expect to see it release in Fall 2026. Some have speculated that this might be another limited edition Gen Con exclusive, but only time will tell.

Want to talk more about tabletop games? Join us for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.