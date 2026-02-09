Get spooky coop board game Horrified: World of Monsters 58% off in this Amazon deal

Horrified: World of Monsters, a 2024 co-op board game that pits you against beasts like Cthulhu and the Yeti, has a monstrous discount on Amazon US. At 58% off, American gamers can pick the tabletop title up for just $14.65. For lovers of light board games (or just mythological monsters), that's a hell of a deal.

Horrified is a series of standalone co-op board games, each challenging you and your fellow players to defeat a host of iconic monsters. While the original saw you face-off against B-movie stars like Frankenstein and Dracula, later spin-offs took on monsters from varying cultures and fictions. Horrified: World of Monsters stars some of history's most famous creatures: the Sphinx, the Yeti, the Jiangshi, and Cthulhu himself.

Mechanically, the game is very simple. You'll take turns hopping from location to location on the board, spending action to gather resources in your quest to stop the rampaging monsters. Each of these will also traverse the board, causing terror and resolving actions from the monster deck.

If the deck runs out or the terror level grows too high, everyone loses. In order to win, your team must meet the unique requirements of every monster in play. The Yeti, for example, wants you to escort its missing children back to its cave, while the Sphinx requires you to solve a puzzle representing its famous riddle. Cthulhu even has a multi-phase problem for you to solve.

It's a light, family-friendly board game that you can play out in an hour (or maybe less, if you're really good). Horrified has never been the series to satisfy serious strategy gamers, but for younger or less experienced players, it's an excellent entry point into the hobby. Plus, sometimes it's nice to switch off the crunchy, critical part of your brain for a while - that's a major reason why cheesy monster movies are so compelling.

For more discounts on the best board games, keep an eye on the deals channel in the Wargamer Discord. We're also always up to chat about the tabletop games you're currently playing.