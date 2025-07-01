$1,200 of the best non-DnD tabletop RPGs for just $40 is a jaw-dropping deal

Wargamer shares plenty of great deals for Dungeons and Dragons fans, but few are quite as exciting as Humble Bundle's latest tabletop RPG sale. 'Roll Big or Go Home' features 57 of the biggest and most exciting TTRPGs of the modern age. For just $40, you can pick up $1,200 worth of RPG books and resources. As soon as I've finished writing this article, I plan to throw my own money at the deal - I'm that hyped.

The biggest names here include Call of Cthulhu's Keeper Rulebook, which contains the core rules you need to start playing the Lovecraftian D&D rival. Other major tabletop RPGs featured here are Dragonbane, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, and Cyberpunk Red. All of these offer their core rules as part of the bundle, so you have all the essentials for learning the games.

Beyond the offerings from more established publishers, Humble Bundle spotlights some truly fantastic indie TTRPGs. Many of these are titles I've wanted to add to my collection for some time. The Root RPG turns one of the best board games into a top-tier roleplaying game, while The Witcher adapts one of my favorite videogame and book franchises into an acclaimed tabletop game.

If you're a fan of Wild West adventures, Deadlands: The Weird West is on sale here. Lovers of solo RPGs also have plenty to get excited about, as the wonderful Be Like a Crow and its sibling, Be Like a Cat, are both featured. If you're a fan of tabletop YouTubers like Quinn's Quest, you'll also see many trending, tried-and-tested TTRPGs here, such as Vaesen, The Wildsea, Slugblaster, and Spire: The City Must Fall.

That's just a highlight reel of the bangers available in this Humble Bundle, but even this small selection is worth far more than the $40 you can pick it up for. If you need any more incentive, the deal also supports a good cause, with a portion of sales going to Extra Life / Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. You can also buy smaller versions of the bundle with 38 or 19 items in (though, typically, many of the best titles are saved for the full-price deal).

For more great tabletop sales, keep an eye on our deals channel in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more on TTRPGs, here's all you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races.