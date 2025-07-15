Get 85% off a digital minis bundle ideal for Star Wars scenes and indie wargames

Right now, the Humble store is offering 109 digital sci-fi miniatures for just $25, in the Intergalactic Skullforge STL bundle. Though they're not officially affiliated with any particular IP, they draw deeply on the aesthetics of Star Wars, and would be perfect background characters in Star Wars Legion dioramas, or the heroes, villains, and NPCs for an indie miniature wargame like Stargrave or Five Parsecs From Home.

The Intergalactic Skullforge STL Bundle has two main pledge tiers worth considering. The $1 tier comes with the Delegates and Dignitaries set, eight miniatures who would look absolutely perfect in the background of the Galactic Senate chamber (perhaps sitting alongside ET like a George Lucas Easter egg).

There's also Jea Darand, a tough looking armored fighter with dreadlocks and a blaster, who would make a perfect captain or first mate in Stargrave.

Ramp up your pledge to $25, and you'll get a further 22 packs, with a total of 109 miniatures - normally retailing for $171. Most of these are non combatants, covering themes from socialites, to protestors, to pilgrims, to rioters. If you're working on a diorama of the Ghorman massacre, there's a good chance you'll find suitable miniatures in here.

There are some combatants in there too, like the Stormtrooper-adjacent Authority Troopers. They're not similar enough that you'll mistake them for anything on the Star Wars Legion roadmap, but if you're playing an indie miniature wargame like Stargrave and using a mixture of generic models, that little bit of differentiation lets you enjoy Star Wars vibes without the aesthetic whiplash you get from putting Star Wars Legion minis next to generic ones.

These are all STL files, so you will need access to a 3D printer to actually turn them into real miniatures.

