Grab 14 books from a TTRPG system even easier than DnD for 88% off

In most conversations about what the best introductory TTRPGs are, , Dungeons and Dragons inevitably comes up. It turns out being the most popular and highly search-friendly TTRPG with a massive community does wonders for resources and finding games. Unfortunately, that means certain systems that are just as, if not even easier than DnD while still being unique get overlooked.

There's no overlooking this awesome Humble Bundle package.

The From Rivers to Fjords: Explore the Worlds of Basic Roleplaying Bundle contains everything you need to enter a brand new system. For only $18 at a whopping 88% discount, you get 14 of the best books from Chaosium Inc's library. These will give any of the DnD books a run for their money. The Basic Roleplaying: Universal Game Engine that can adapt to any table. Whether that's Vinland Saga style viking adventures or the urban mysteries of a seedy London, the BRP engine is an intuitive masterclass.

If you're still unsure about the BRP system, Chaosium Inc provides plenty of free resources you can check out first on the official website. It has deadly combat on par with many OSR titles while still giving non-combat situations equal importance. Dice rolls go fast, and flow never feels bogged down by turns of prep. It's such a breezy system for running campaigns.

A good example of the engine's simplicity is Professions. In lieu of DnD classes, the BRP engine utilizes professions that specialize in certain skills. Each player character has 300 skill points overall to spend on ten skills appropriate to their character. Compared to all the intricacies of a typical RPG class, Professions focus on a niche and let players decide what they're good at from the very beginning. Naturally, you gain more as it goes along, but it never gets bogged down by crunch.

Check out these From Rivers to Fjords: Explore the Worlds of Basic Roleplaying Bundle titles in particular.

Basic Roleplaying: Universal Game Engine Quickstart

Basic Roleplaying: Creatures

Age of Vikings Quickstart

Age of Vikings: Core Rulebook

Rivers of London: The Roleplaying Game

The From Rivers to Fjords: Explore the Worlds of Basic Roleplaying Bundle sale ends on August 18, 2026. Proceeds go towards the World Wildlife Fund, the iconic organization dedicated to conserving the natural environment and its harmony with humanity.

If you need some buddies to try out the BRP engine with, the Wargamer Discord may just be where they're hanging out.