Grab some of the best iconic CRPGs from D&D to Pathfinder for 92% off

The history of computer gaming is forever intertwined with Dungeons and Dragons. Retro titles such as Wizardry, Ultima and Rogue based their mechanics on the pen and paper systems of D&D. These laid the foundation for some of the most beloved CRPGs of all time. The eventual rise of Baldur's Gate, Planescape Torment, and Neverwinter Nights as classics made everything come full circle. For those who want a taste of these dungeon crawling classics, Humble Bundle has you covered.

The Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters Game Bundle features the best CRPGs from these studios' catalogs. While many of these games have gone on sale at one time or another, grabbing them all in one go is well worth the bundle. At full price, these games (and their respective DLC) would set you back hundreds of dollars. This sale lets you experience some of the best D&D games at a fraction of their price.

My personal recommendation is Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. I admit that as a video game, Planescape: Torment is a mess. It features janky combat and some amusingly random bugs, at points making the "game" feel optional. But that's all saved by some of the absolute best writing I've ever seen in any fantasy RPG.

The struggle of the Nameless One in Planescape is just as compelling as any TTRPG session I've had. The sheer depth of dialogue, the incredible worldbuilding, and the surprisingly hilarious tone make Planescape a must play. If you're wanting some more traditional fantasy fare, however, the rest of the bundle still has options.

These are the other games included in the Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters Game Bundle.

Baldur's Gate: Deluxe Edition

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Mythforce

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

The Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters Game Bundle sale ends on March 11, 2026. A portion of the proceeds go towards DonorsChoose, a charity dedicated to providing support for millions of classrooms across the United States.

Yap about these CRPG classics over at the Wargamer Discord. If you yearn for the physical tables, the best tabletop RPGs will keep you company.