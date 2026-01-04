Grab over 90 awesome D&D-inspired worldbuilding books at 96% off

Humble Bundle fires off the New Year with one of its most generous offerings from Dungeon Crawl Classics yet. Those who follow Humble Bundle are more than familiar with DCC at this point, given their many deals. Even among those deals, however, Bob's Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG Megabundle is one of the most bang-for-buck yet. With just under a hundred books at 96% off ($40 versus a value of $1,019), there's no better bundle for DCC newbies.

For the unfamiliar, Bob World Builder is a popular content creator in the tabletop RPG space who's made quite a few supplements of his own. One of his most notable is the Elder Scrolls-inspired Skrym (yes, it's really called that). It's even included in this bundle, and it's a sourcebook that makes every world's forest more dynamic, much like the game that inspired it.

And I must say, Bob's picks are wonderfuly, especially the non-adventure titles. Grimtooth's Old School Traps is an absolute favorite. Even if you don't play DCC, taking inspiration from its arsenal of classic traps will spice up any tabletop dungeon. If one were to pull on ol' Grimtooth's head, they may just be Fred Jones from the Mystery Gang. After all, who else could be so trap-savvy?

Another goodie from Goodman Games is The Book of Fallen Gods adds seven forgotten deities. The book is so ripe for angsty roleplay. Most gods are arrogant, but the spite of a fallen god may be even worse. Finally, the first 7,500 bundle buyers will receive four physical copies of iconic DCC adventures. It's a great way to boost your shelf with some OSR awesomeness.

Bob's Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG Megabundle lasts on Humble Bundle until January 22, 2026.

