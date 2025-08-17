Enjoy the best of Direwolf and Marmalade's digital tabletop games for 90% off!

While you can't replace the tactile joy of a tabletop game, real life often gets in the way. After a busy workday, maybe you don't want to pass by the hobby shop. But upon getting home, you realize you DO want to play some board games. How can you scratch that itch without other players there? For 90% off, the Table Top Tag Team Bundle can fix that itch fast.

For only $12, you get 10 digital tabletop games for a whopping $130 value. All of these games are redeemable on Steam, so they fit right into your library. Direwolf Digital and Marmalade Game Studio rank among the premier publishers for the best board games. Direwolf specializes in strategy card games, while Marmalade adopts some of the biggest hits for the family.

I won't turn my nose up at classics like Clue and Battleship, but everybody who's ever set foot in a party probably knows what they are. Instead, I want to highlight some of Direwolf's best offerings. The studio's adaptation of Root from tabletop to desktop is one of the best transitions I've seen. They somehow retain the core experience while incorporating some impressive new additions to maximize the digital medium.

The woodland wargame supports up to four players in an asymmetrical tale of intrigue and combat. Don't let those cutesy critters trick you; they're more than eager to stab some backs. Each of the conquerors has a unique playstyle, all of which perfectly fit their personality.

I personally main Marquise de Cat, because they are the closest thing to Imperial Fists I can imagine in this fantastical forest. A faction obsessed with building and efficiency to dominate their chaotic enemies? Marquise and Rogal Dorn would get along famously.

Here's every other game included in the Tabletop Tag Team Humble Bundle:

Ticket to Ride

Yellow & Yangtze

Clue/Cluedo: Classic Edition

The Game of Life

The Game of Life 2

Raiders of the North Sea

Wings of Glory

The Fox in the Forest

Hasbro's Battleship

The Tabletop Tag Team sale ends on Friday, September 5, 2025. All proceeds go to WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, an organization committed to the conservation and rescue of endangered whales and dolphins.

