Celebrate the ENNIE awards with these nominated tabletop RPGs for 95% off!

The ENNIE Awards is one of the most prestigious events for the tabletop scene. Established in 2001, the awards show has served as a spotlight for gems in the TTRPG industry. Once upon a time, the event only focused on d20 products, but would soon cover the whole hobby. Enjoy some of its greatest winners in the latest Humble Bundle featuring ENNIE-nominated RPGs, all for 95% off.

For only $25, you can play 27 of the best tabletop RPGs from across the decades. Seeing as these are the Oscars of the tabletop, you can expect some heavy hitters here. There are the obvious standouts such as Pathfinder, Vampire: The Masquerade, and The One Ring RPG. As for me, I'd rather focus on some of the more obscure titles. Well, as "obscure" as any critically-acclaimed TTRPG can be.

Forbidden Lands is one of the most visceral tabletop RPGs I've played, and I wish more people could suffer through it. When people think "post-apocalyptic," visions of Fallout and The Walking Dead come to mind. Forbidden Lands shakes things up by being a fantasy post-apocalypse, giving the game a truly unique atmosphere.

The rich lore and old-school gameplay give Forbidden Lands a scrappy underdog feel. It's not a game for overpowered main characters and saving damsels in distress. It's a brutal fight for survival, and each campaign will have you thanking (or cursing) whatever gods are out in these lands.

If sci-fi's more your speed, then you should play the space opera RPG Ashen Stars. You play as freelance enforcers known as "Lasers" in the fringes of the galaxy. Ashen Stars appropriately runs on the GUMSHOE system, a classic engine that supports detective-style games. If you want that space noir experience, then here's your game.

Here are some of the other notable titles from the Award-Winning & Nominated Tabletop RPGs bundle.

Dragon Age

Blade Runner RPG

Cults of Cthulhu

Mutants and Masterminds

Bluebeard's Bride

The ENNIE Awards RPG sale ends on Thursday, August 21, 2025. All proceeds go towards Extra Life, a fundraising program that empowers sick and injured kids in the gaming community. Everybody deserves to experience the bliss of tabletop RPGs, and your contributions help make that happen for at-risk children.

Need some playmates for these award-winning RPGs? Check out the Wargamer Discord and play with someone today. If you want even more critically acclaimed titles, the best board games list should help. For games with a partner, the best couples' board games list is a great read.