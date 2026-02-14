Get over $1k of Fallout Tabletop RPG books and minis for 25 bucks in this apocalyptic charity bundle

The Fallout fandom remains alive and thriving, even years removed from the last game release. There's just something about the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout that makes it so captivating for roleplay. This is especially true for the first two games of the franchise. As with many of the computer RPGs of the late 90s and early 2000s, early Fallout shared way more DNA with tabletop than video games.

And now it's finally full circle.

For only $25, you can grab dozens of books and 3D STL files for the Fallout: The Tabletop Roleplaying Game. That's a 98% off discount on over $1000 of value for a steal of a price. Developed by Modiphius Entertainment, the TTRPG uses the 2d20 system, a popular choice for franchises making the jump to tabletop RPGs. Modiphius Entertainment's website has a handy basics guide here.

As for the game itself, its aesthetic ironically evokes more from Fallout 4 than the much more classic RPG-inspired Fallout 1 & 2. It does a fantastic job of it though, because every adventure feels just like the game, albeit ported to TTRPG rules. The crafting and gear are much appreciated, because that's some of the most fun parts of Fallout 4.

However, there's one quality the RPG excels at that the games don't: multiplayer. Yes, I'm throwing shade at Fallout 76. The Fallout TTRPG's core mechanic is that every player shares the same AP pool, which they can use to influence the game. This makes Fallout a surprisingly group-focused experience. Instead of trying to outshine each other, it encourages groups to think of solutions together. Most importantly, you gain experience and rewards together, unlike Fallout 76.

You can grab the Fallout Tabletop Mega Bundle on Humble Bundle here. The sale ends on March 5, 2026. A portion of the proceeds go towards the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). It is an organization dedicated to safeguarding the individual rights of every American citizen, particularly minorities such as the LGBT community.

Unlike the Ink Spots, the Wargamer Discord does want to set the world on fire (with awesome community events). For the Lone Wanderers, the best solo RPGs guide is your wasteland companion.