This 97% off TTRPG bundle leaves DnD Beyond’s Cyber Monday deals in the dust

Wizards of the Coast may have the DnD Beyond Cyber Monday sale, but there are some much better deals out there. The Free League RPG Mega Bundle, for example, reminds the gaming community how many fantastic tabletop RPGs are out there, from Forbidden Lands to Mutant: Year Zero, and offers $585 (£460.85) worth of TTRPG content for only $18 (£14.20). A wonderful way to start the Christmas RPG season.

Of all these great games, and believe me, I wish I could talk about them all, my absolute favorite is Forbidden Lands. I am a sucker for classic fantasy games with a dark twist, and Forbidden Lands offers exactly that. Beneath the seemingly traditional fantasy lies a broken and harsh world, full of terrifying secrets and evil magics. These aren’t the familiar DnD races and cookie cutter DnD classes you’re used to.

You won’t be playing gallant heroes or wide-eyed adventurers. You will play thieves, bandits, pillagers, highwaymen, and grave robbers. All the scum and outcasts of society are to find a better life in the shadowy lands beyond. As for the gameplay, it follows a simple yet engaging hexcrawling system, with a deep focus on exploration and lore. That simplicity makes Forbidden Lands easy to prep and teachable for new players.

Don’t let that fool you, however, because Forbidden Lands also has some of the cruelest combat I’ve experienced. At its peak, Forbidden Lands ranks among the best horror RPG games I’ve played. If I could compare this morbid RPG to any video game, I would say it’s Fear and Hunger in tabletop form.

Outside of Forbidden Lands, here’s a list of the notable TTRPGS included in the Free League Mega RPG Humble Bundle:

Mutant: Year Zero

Coriolis

Tales from the Loop

Symbaroum

Dragonbane

Twilight 2000

The Free League Mega RPG Bundle sale lasts until Thursday, December 19, 2024. Money raised through sales goes towards Direct Relief, an organization that provides support worldwide for people in emergencies or extreme poverty.

With Christmas fast approaching, check out Wargmer’s picks for the best tabletop roleplaying games and get that shopping list ready. To stay updated on the latest happenings in the tabletop world, consider following Wargamer on Google News.