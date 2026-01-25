You can own the most iconic strategy board games from Garphill Games for 78% off

Garphill Games has a whole gallery of iconic strategy board games themed around history. Their offerings take players to truly unique periods in ancient history. As January comes to a close, Garphill Games is giving a belated New Year's gift to players in certain regions, by way of Humble Bundle. Some of their best games, alongside a handful of expansions, are on a massive discount as physical copies in certain regions.

The Garphill Games Core Games bundle starts at $40, down from $185 for a total 78% discount (no shipping included.) For that price, you get Raiders of Scythia, Viscounts of the West Kingdom, and Inventors of the South Tigress. Note: if the page leads to a "product unavailable" screen, as some players reported, the sale may be unavailable in your region. Still, for those it's available for, they're some of the best strategy board games you'll find at this price point.

Although each setting brings unique history and features, the general goal of Garphill games remains the same. The player who earns the most Victory Points by the end becomes the winner. To do so, they must fulfill the board games' particular niche. Raiders of Scythia, as the name suggests, feature a lot more conquest and combat. Players choose from eight Scythian Heroes and battle it out to see who reigns supreme over the Black Sea.

In contrast, Inventors of the South Tigress won't be about waging war on each other. Instead, there's a greater emphasis on the invention of exciting new technologies. But invention isn't enough, as players must also spread their scientific might through influential guilds.

For players who already own some games from the Garphill catalogue, then the Expansions bundle may be more to your liking. For $45, players gain access to eight DLC packs across various Garphill games. West Kingdom and North Sea get a lot of love in this bundle, so if you own either game, this bundle is well worth the cost.

The Garphill Core Games and Expansions bundles will be available until February 11, 2026. A portion of the proceeds go towards Gamers Outreach, a charity that gives hospitalized children access to the best that video games have to offer.

