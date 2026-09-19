Expand your horizons past DnD with these fantasy RPGs for 92% off

Dungeons and Dragons will be the perpetual point of comparison for every TTRPG ever. Much in the same way that all vampire media will inevitably be compared to classics like Bram Stoker's Dracula or 1998's Blade. However, that's no reason to keep one's eggs in this fantasy basket. It's a wide world of TTRPGs out there, and every player owes their toes a little bit of dipping into that ocean. Fortunately, this ongoing bundle deal offers a handful of awesome choices.

The Legend In The Mist and Otherscape RPG Collection on Humble Bundle features $255 worth of RPG books from publisher Son of Oak for only $18. The collection revolves around two settings; Legend in the Mist and Otherscape. Legend in the Mist will be the best fit for those used to DnD races, a familiar fantasy world with a different set of rules. Those looking to overthrow some corporate technocrats may find themselves drawn to Otherscape's cyberpunk setting.

Legend in the Mist is a narrative-first RPG with an emphasis on the storytelling motifs and techniques of folk tales. It's meant for the bard in your heart, telling tall tales of heartwarming friendships and hair-raising dangers. Metro: Otherscape blends neon-burned skylines with the supernatural, a mess of ghosts real and digital. Both settings offer much for DnD refugees to bite into, but I'd of course recommend Legend in the Mist most for them.

The ease of Legend in the Mist as a system comes from its storyteller-first approach. Rules can be learned, but roleplaying is something every TTRPG deals with differently. By virtue of being rather pure in its pursuit of roleplaying, Legend In The Mist is a great way to practice slipping into another character's shoes. It will certainly make you more adventurous with DnD classes in your next session.

You can check out this deal on Humble Bundle until October 6, 2026.