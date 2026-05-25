Grab 78 DnD books from one of the most beloved homebrew publishers for 94% off

One of the most enticing qualities of Dungeons and Dragons to the tabletop player is the sheer amount of content. The official books alone span decades, each edition bringing a unique mechanical and narrative flavor. With the advent of 5th Edition, homebrew has become a bonafide juggernaut, as players yearn for different settings in the Forgotten Realms. Among the most successful of these homebrew publishers is Frog God Games, thanks to their lore-heavy sourcebooks.

In today's Humble Bundle deal, you'll see why the Lost Lands has enraptured so many.

The Lost Lands Adventure for 5th Edition Book Bundle is on sale right now on Humble Bundle. It features 78 digital DnD books set in the iconic Lost Lands setting, over $1000 of value for only $19. That's a 94% discount for homebrew books so well-crafted, you'd not flinch if you saw any of them in the DnD release schedule. When it comes to DnD supplements, Lost Lands is one of the most fully-realized out there.

Note: The highest tier with 79 items features a physical copy of The World of The Lost Lands and costs $69 (minus shipping).

The gem of the bundle, in my opinion, is Bard's Gate. This city of artistry, populated by the best writers, mummers, and bards in the world, is the cornerstone of the Lost Lands setting. Bard's Gate, much like the suspiciously similar-sounding Baldur's Gate, is one of the most fleshed out cities I've seen in DnD. For an idea of just how fleshed out, the Bard's Gate sourcebook has over 400 pages. Half of those pages are essentially an in-universe gazette for the city, ripe with rich lore.

What makes Bard's Gate work is the sheer quality it's presented in. Professional artists and veteran writers crafted this classic idea into something truly special. It's a quality I've seen in official DnD books, and I'm so happy homebrew has reached this point. If you haven't picked up a Frog God Games book before, this bundle is your best chance to try them out.

Here are some other notable books in the Lost Lands Adventure for 5th Edition Book Bundle on Humble Bundle:

The Lost Lands: The Blight

Grand Duchy of Reme Fifth Edition

Adventures in the Borderlands Provinces

Rappan Athuk: Adventures in Zelkor's Ferry

Blood Lagoon

You can pick up the Lost Lands Adventure for 5th Edition Book Bundle until June 13, 2026.

Need some pals to play all those new homebrew DnD books with? Check out the Wargamer Discord and meet your next potential party!