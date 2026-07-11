Ditch DnD for rival Pathfinder with a bundle of adventures for 95% off

Whatever the weather in the tabletop industry, there's no denying Pathfinder is the go-to alternative for DnD. With the game's roots in the beloved Dungeons and Dragons 3.5 Edition, Pathfinder has since formed into something truly its own. While campaigns can be a daunting prospect for DnD players jumping ship, these one-shots and short adventures will catch you up nicely.

Pathfinder Second Edition: Bundle of Frogs features 39 books and assets that guarantee a great time for new Pathfinder fans. For only $30, you can enjoy over $600 of value from the adventures included. The namesake of the bundle comes courtesy of Pathfinder Game Night: Dawn of the Frogs. These releases are what differentiate Pathfinder from the typical DnD release schedule. I've always loved that Paizo is willing to do "silly" adventures like these.

Dawn of the Frogs takes place in Bog Bottom, a swampside village terrorized by damp horrors. While it's no "Curse of Strahd" in complexity, these simple adventures are tailormade for new players. It's tough adjusting from the mechanics of DnD classes to Pathfinder's, but Dawn of the Frogs' 1st-level adventures are fantastic for teaching the player.

Once you're ready to dive into some wackier adventures, Extinction Curse is a full-on Adventure Path, Pathfinder's equivalent of a long-running campaign. Instead of the usual wide-eyed party, your players take on the roles of circus performers thrust into world-saving shoes. Whether you reward or punish players belting out their best Hugh Jackman is entirely up to you.

A portion of the proceeds from the Pathfinder Second Edition: Bundle of Frogs sales go to Craft Emergency Relief Fund. It ensures craft artists are given the support and resources they need in a world of disaster and economic turmoil.

Looking for your first Pathfinder party? You just might meet them over at the Wargamer Discord.