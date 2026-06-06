Grab 54 blockbuster TTRPGs from your favorite franchises at 96% off

Humble Bundle has introduced me to so many tabletop RPGs. It has legitimately reached the point I don't know which of my mountains of PDFs in the TTRPG folder come from the publishers themselves or as part of some mega bundle I bought years ago that I unfortunately haven't had time to touch. Still, I do my best to play everything I buy. At the very least, I help support TTRPG creators through these sales.

This particular mega bundle will not help my backlog get any lighter.

The Roll Big or Go Home 2 Bundle features 54 TTRPG books from a franchises such as Lord of the Rings and Star Trek. The books would typically cost over $1000, but after slashing 96% off the asking price, you can grab them all for only $40. For the price of two premium movie tickets, you gain access to dozens of the best tabletop RPGs ever made. Though overwhelming, there's one item I want to shine a spotlight on.

Rebel Scum 2nd Edition is a game that wears its heart on its sleeve, if said heart was at the end of the sleeve, because it was actually a fist, and halfway through punching a space Nazi. I've long celebrated the status of indie tabletop RPGs as part of counter-culture, and it's games like Rebel Scum that make good use of that freedom. In an age where so many corporate-backed games rarely shake the boat, Rebel Scum is more than happy to capsize the whole thing.

Of course, the game is more than just its themes. It also happens to be a love letter to Star Wars, from its nostalgic 1970s artstyle to the wonderfully anti-imperialist lore. It's a cinematic system that immerses you into the galaxy as any of the best Star Wars board games do. If you're itching for some catharsis from the evils of authoritarian rule and techno-capitalism, this game is the way to go.

Here are some other notable titles from the Roll Big or Go Home 2 Bundle:

The One Ring

Blade Runner RPG

Star Trek Adventures: Second Edition

Doctor Who: The RPG

PIRATE BORG

The Roll Big or Home 2 Bundle sale ends on June 25, 2026.Any favorites from the bundle you want to share with the class? You can do so over at the Wargamer Discord!