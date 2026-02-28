Grab every single Shadowrun 4e TTRPG book on Humble Bundle for 97% off

Shadowrun is the premiere tabletop RPG for D&D fans who still wanted their fantasy stylings in a gritty future setting. Set in the far-off 21st century, Shadowrun's premise hinges upon the return of magic on December 21, 2012. As the legends of yore suddenly returned to the world, different factions began to use them for their own ends. From Native American tribes who retook their stolen lands to megacorporations extraditing themselves from earthly law, Shadowrun is a rich world thanks to its blend of tech and magic.

And this Humble Bundle deal is a fantastic start for newbies.

The Shadowrun Fourth Edition Complete Collection includes every official release in Shadowrun Fourth Edition's run. Core rulebooks, intense missions, and a handful of worldbuilding supplements ensure the full Shadowrun experience. Shadowrun 4e remains a staple in the Shadowrun community, despite the popularity of its successor. Still, the fact that one of the best tabletop RPGs ever has so many loved editions is no surprise.

Though I won't claim to be the foremost Shadowrun expert, I have it on good authority (and some experience) that 4e is one of the most consistently solid editions. Though obviously outstripped in popularity by shiny new 5e, 4e still has plenty to boast about. Lack of power creep, simple crunch, diverse customization options, and great synergy from book to book make it a nifty edition for newbies.

As for books, I leaned towards the earlier releases in 4e. On top of having the experienced Shadowrun writers and editors on board, they're also just so fun. Books such as Runner Havens and Feral Cities are great setting books to flesh out your next Shadowrun game. The Sixth World Almanac is definitely the best book for the lore nerds out there.

Here are some other crucial books to read from the Shadowrun Fourth Edition Complete Collection.

Shadowrun Fourth Edition Anniversary Printing

Seattle 2072

Street Magic

Runner's Companion

Vice

The Shadowrun Fourth Edition Complete Collection bundle sale ends on March 18, 2026. A portion of the proceeds (of your choosing) go towards the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation. The organization is dedicated to preserving the legal, individual rights of every American citizen, especially from vulnerable minority groups.

The Wargamer Discord has plenty of Shadowrun fans to connect with, no hacking required. For more sci-fi fun, the best Star Wars board games may prove exciting.