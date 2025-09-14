Grab 63 Sword and Wizardry books inspired by retro DnD for 95% off!

While many games can mimic the retro DnD experience, few are as retro as Swords and Wizardry. Humble Bundle's Swords & Wizardry RPG Mega Bundle features 63 classic adventures and modules from the iconic series for 95% off! Plus, the first 500 supporters of the highest tier, priced at $38, get a limited edition hardcover book.. And when those copies are gone, they are gone for good.

Perhaps not unfairly, many old-school DnD players yearn for the simplicity offered by Swords and Wizardry. The "Old School Renaissance" or "OSR" as it is called by fans began in the 2000s. At the time, DnD books went through massive changes to its rules and lore. The adventures became more epic, the narratives deeper, and the systems more streamlined. RAW was GOD for many tables, especially in official events.

To be clear, there's nothing wrong with rules. With the existence of homebrew, it's not like DMs were suddenly powerless to the source books that be. However, it did make their jobs harder, not to mention all the rules lawyering that was quickly becoming the norm. The OSR philosophy pushed for more GM freedom and player choice, which made for challenging yet nostalgic games.

As for what my favorite book from the bundle is, I highly recommend the Bard's Gate adventures. OSR may focus more on the experience, but that doesn't exclude it from having tons of cool lore. The Bard's Gate books feature awesome adventures, tons of flavor text and lore, plus gorgeously drawn illustrations of said settings. Plus, GMs who love the setting will find it easy translating Bard's Gate to other RPG systems.

Here are some of the other notable books from the Swords & Wizardry RPG Mega Bundle:

The sale ends on Friday, October 3, 2025. With the nifty sliders, you can decide how much your money goes to the Child's Play Charity. This organization is dedicated to bringing the best of gaming directly to hospitalized children worldwide. They make these titles accessible for any child, bringing them the joy of gaming from their hospital beds.

