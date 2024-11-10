Dive into this rules-light, piratical DnD rival with a huge 94% off bundle

If you love high-seas adventures in the Golden Age of Piracy and RPGs that dig their heels deeper into roleplaying than Dungeons and Dragons, I can’t recommend Chaosium’s 7th Sea: Second Edition enough – and this Humble Bundle offers a super-cheap way to set sail. You can grab $321 / £247.59 worth of 7th Sea: Second Edition RPG books, expansions, and guides for only $18 / £13.88.

On the surface, 7th Sea: Second Edition seems like an RPG in the same vein as FATE and or World of Darkness. The emphasis isn’t on builds or dice rolls, but instead goes heavy on the storytelling. However, where 7th Sea: Second Edition differs is how much freedom it grants the player. It’s very ‘rules-light’ in that regard, with most gameplay revolving around action and dramatic sequences.

There are no sudden mechanical stops, or checking books for any finicky rules-lawyering. It’s a game that truly commits to the RP in RPG, which makes it one of the best tabletop roleplaying games I’ve played in terms of building a narrative. For some, that much freedom may even be off-putting, and I get it. Crunchy RPGs with tons of mechanics are 100% valid (and I should know as an avid Gloomhaven player).

That said, I also can’t deny how much fun I’ve had in 7th Sea campaigns. Dice rolls are fast, with any number-crunching over in a matter of seconds. Creativity is very much encouraged for both GMs and players. Every campaign will have you improvising complex scenarios, sculpting each encounter into something truly spectacular.

Here are some of the most notable books included in the 7th Sea: Second Edition Humble Bundle:

7th Sea: Second Edition Core Rulebook

The New World

Lands of Gold and Fire

Crescent Empire

Land of 1000 Nations

The Sea: of Khitai

Pirate Nations

Cities of Faith and Wonder

Heroes and Villains

The 7th Sea: Second Edition Humble Bundle is only available until Thursday, November 28, 2024. Fittingly for a seafaring RPG, all proceeds will go to Oceana, an international advocacy organization dedicated to ocean conservation, especially for endangered marine life.

