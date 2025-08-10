Toss a coin to your Witcher with this incredible TTRPG Bundle for 91% off!

The Witcher is one of the most beloved European fantasy series in modern times, thanks in large part to its excellent adaptations. The novels were fantastic already, as any veteran longtimer fan can tell you. But there's no denying the video games and Netflix series breathed new life into the decades-old franchise. Now, experience yet another adaptation with The Witcher TTRPG, for a fantastical 91% off on Humble Bundle.

For only $15, you can enjoy the core Witcher TTRPG Rulebook plus five other sourcebooks and supplements. Fittingly, the Witcher RPG is developed by none other than R. Talsorian Games, founded by Mike Pondsmith. Otherwise known as the creator of Cyberpunk TTRPG, one of the best tabletop games ever made. It is also the setting that CD Projekt RED, developer of the Witcher games, adapted for Cyberpunk 2077.

The relationship between the two companies means the transition to tabletop will be far easier for fans of The Witcher video games. The writing and art style perfectly fit the familiar trappings of CDPR's adaptation. I also felt the TTRPG does a great job of adapting the methodical combat of the novels, crunchy yet satisfying.

My favorite book of the bundle is A Witcher's Journal, which provides a glimpse into a rarely seen era. Written by first-generation witcher Erland of Larvik, the book explores the golden age of witchers. It's a stark contrast to the fading magic of Geralt's time. The lore alone is worth the (very low) price of admission!

If you're a DnD fan who isn't ready to undergo "The Trials" of a whole new system, then consider Easy Mode. The rules are streamlined, characters pregenerated, and the adventure ready to go. It's a great way to ease into a new tabletop ruleset while still enjoying a witcher's adventure.

Here are the other books included in The Witcher TTRPG Bundle:

Tome of Chaos

Lords & Lands

A Book of Tales

The Witcher TTRPG sale ends on Friday, August 29. All proceeds go towards the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which provide treatments and aid to millions of children across the U.S. and Canada.

Make merry in the taverns of the Wargamer Discord and see if you can hire some fellow witchers for your adventure. Besides The Witcher, check out some of the best board games in 2025, curated by our team.