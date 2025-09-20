It's DnD in dystopian modern times for 90% off in this megabundle

Dungeons and Dragons has inspired countless spiritual successors and rivals. Dungeon Crawl Classics series is the former. A simpler and wilder version that hearkens to the classic age of DnD, DCC was a hit among nostalgia fans. But for those who tire of the same ol' sword and board, the XCrawl Classics are a perfect choice, and it's 90% off on Humble Bundle.

Dungeons and Dragons has inspired countless spiritual successors and rivals. Dungeon Crawl Classics series is the former. A simpler and wilder version that harkens to the classic age of DnD, DCC was a hit among nostalgia fans. But for those who tire of the same ol' sword and board, the XCrawl Classics are a perfect choice, and it's 90% off on Humble Bundle.

For only $40, you can enjoy 45 of the best books from the Xcrawl Classics line. Where Dungeon Crawl Classics hoped to recapture the vibes of DnD books but retro, Xcrawl is all about the XTREME. The games take place in a dystopian mirror to the modern world, where competitors must brave corporate-designed dungeons to escape their poverty. But instead of being depressing like Squid Games, Xcrawl Classics leans into its dark comedy tone.

Dungeon "DJs", hang-gliding velociraptors, speed freak goblins, and presumably sharks with freakin' laser beams on their freakin' heads somewhere are only a fraction of your upcoming adventures here. To ease into the setting, I highly recommend starting with XCC #0 Murder Mountain Smackdown.

The book perfectly encapsulates everything you need to know about the setting's unique mechanics and lore. Plus, I love a good murder mountain, as my countless rewatches of the Mortal Kombat: Armageddon intro can attest. Once you understand the flow, it's just a matter of choosing what kind of televised deaths you want to experience. I'm personally a big fan of Xcrawl: Dungeonbattle Brooklyn, which lets me live out my young Snake Plissken fantasies.

Here are some other books to check out from the Xcrawl Xtreme Dungeon Crawl Super Bundle

Maximum Xcrawl Rulebook

SellOut! A Player's Handbook

Las Vegas Crawl

Three Rivers Crawl

Necromerica

This sale ends on Friday, October 10, 2025. A portion of the proceeds go towards It Gets Better, a nonprofit organization. The team is dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth globally accept their identity and provide education and support when they most need it.

The Wargamer Discord has plenty of XTREMEly fun people to talk to. Alternatively, the DnD release schedule guide will situate you on official WotC news.