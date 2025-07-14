Hunt demons with YouTube stars Sam and Colby in a new escape room board game

Popular YouTube paranormal investigators Sam and Colby have teamed up with Hunt a Killer to release their own spooky escape room board game. The game teams you up with the viral duo to solve The Haunting of Wicker Ridge. "Using realistic props like a ghost comm box, planchette, documents, and exclusive digital footage of Sam and Colby, players must solve puzzles to name and banish the demon", says publisher Relatable in a recent press release.

Fans of escape room games will be familiar with Relatable's Hunt a Killer series, but the publisher is also behind popular party games like What Do You Meme?. The Haunting of Wicker Ridge is a single-use game with an easy difficulty level and a playtime of 45 to 60 minutes. Plus, since it's designed for players aged 14 and up, the scares shouldn't be too intense.

The Haunting of Wicker Ridge became available from online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target on July 13 - with physical products to be on sale from October. To celebrate the game's launch, Hunt a Killer has sponsored a sweepstakes where the ultimate prize is a trip to Los Angeles to meet Sam and Colby. According to Sunday's press release, "four lucky winners get an exclusive meet-and-greet as well as a private run through their escape room inside the famed Escape Room Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard".

You don't need to buy the game to enter the sweepstakes, but you do need to be a US resident that's over 18 years old. Simply head to the Hunt a Killer sweepstakes page and enter your details before August 18 to throw your hat in the ring.

Looking for more tabletop recommendations? Check out our guide to the best board games or hit us up in the Wargamer Discord. We can also recommend great horror board games for those who love a scare.