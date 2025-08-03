Iconic indie horror TTRPG gets corporate spin-off in new Backerkit campaign

A new Backerkit campaign has launched for the Shiver TTRPG, aiming to bring a brand new expansion to the deeply atmospheric indie horror game.

Between the psychological stress of deadlines, insipid office smalltalk and awful bosses, the corporate world can be a living hell. In a manner worthy of the best horror TTRPGs, Shiver Corporate takes that literally, catapulting players into a dark comedy world of Cornwell Consolidated - a sinister global mega-corporation in the terror-fuelled world of Shiver.

If you'd like to explore this dark capitalist hellscape for yourself, developers Parable Games have launched a brand new campaign on Backerkit. Though the campaign has already exceeded its initial funding goal four times over, the window for backing the project closes on August 28, meaning that there's still plenty of time to get in on the ground floor.

The campaign offers a wide range of different tiers for backers, ranging from a just under $20 (£15) pledge which includes a digital version of the Shiver: Corporate - Intern Survival Guide to a mammoth $830 (£625) Parable Games All In bundle, which consists of every single one of Parable's Books and games. The All In bundle also includes a mind-bogglingly long list of extra goodies, including a lanyard, ID badge, notepad, pen, and stress ball, each emblazoned with the Cornwell Consolidated logo.

Folks looking to pick up a physical edition of the new supplement can do so by backing at the $47 (£35) Corporate level, which will net them physical and digital copies of the Intern Survival Guide as well as any applicable physical and digital stretch goals. Meanwhile, those looking to get into Shiver for the first time while also picking up the expansion can do so by backing at the $93 (£70) New Starter level, which will net them physical and digital copies of the Intern Survival Guide and the Core Rulebook, as well as a dice pack.

