Adepticon reveals - these new Infinity and Warcrow minis are farming aura on a higher level

There was no single standout reveal for either Warcrow or Infinity at Corvus Belli's roadmap seminar at Adepticon 2026 - instead, fans and press were treated to a relentless rotation of excellent new miniatures, each with more aura than the last. I was right there in the thick of the audience - here's the cream of the crop, six fantastic figures that had the crowd cheering in delight.

This isn't unexpected - Infinity miniatures have always been at the cutting edge of sci-fi miniature wargame designs, and CB has brought the same quality over to fantasy with the growing Warcrow range. So the question going into the seminar wasn't whether the designs would be sick - it was which treats, specifically, were in store for us.

Here's my rundown of the best previews from the presentation - the head turning figures that will get new players into the game through sheer charisma, and the standout center-pieces that are certain to pop up in painting competitions in the coming years.

Infinity

Sartroids

I don't know much about these round, oven-mitt wearing Remotes, or why the Combined Army has given a bunch of them to the post-humans of Next Wave - but they're friend shaped and armed with anti-tank ordnance, and I think I love them.

Miranda Ashcroft, Authorized Bounty Hunter

The classic trouble maker returns, and she is serving. Ashcroft is this year's event exclusive mini for Infinity, and will first be available at the UK Games Expo at the end of May, followed by other conventions where Corvus Belli has a presence. She'll ultimately be available from the CB webstore on Black Friday.

Riot Grrrls

This refresh of a classic Nomad unit is a night and day upgrade - and the previous Riot Grrrls were already great. The new designs really capture the high mobility, high awareness, and zero chill of Bakunin's heavy infantry.

Warcrow

Pierre Besson, Grand Magister

If there was any doubt that Feudom is eating Bretonnia's lunch money as the best faction of feudal knights in wargaming, Pierre Besson is trampling all over it. Look at this absolute unit of a cavalry hero. He's jacked. His horse is jacked. Even the tactical rock he's standing on is jacked.

Unrelenting

If you ever worried you'd seen everything that Dwarves could offer in fantasy miniatures, the expanding Mounthaven line is here to set you straight. They seem to be equipped with a mixture of Monster Hunter greatswords and literal battering rams, and I get the distinct impression that these colossal weapons are launched from their storage cradels on their wielders' backs directly into their hands using magitech. The sheer aura.

Kipleacht

The Kipleacht first appeared in Warcrow Adventures, a chimera made from parts of other animals by the Scions of Yaldabaoth. This new sculpt is even more upsetting than the board game original. Did you know that its in-setting nickname is the "Anklesnatcher"? I want my ankles to stay exactly where they are! It's deeply upsetting, in the best possible way.

There was loads more in the keynote - if you caught it, what was your favorite part? What are you excited to see next for Infinity or Warcrow? Join the conversation in the Wargamer Discord community.