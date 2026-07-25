The horror TTRPG every Resident Evil fan should keep an eye on

Tabletop RPGs and horror are a tough combo to pull off. Unlike single-player video games and horror movies, there's an unprecedented amount of control that the player and the game master can exert upon the horrors itself. So much of the effectiveness relies on the mechanics and atmosphere maintained by the table. That's why I have a more wary eye on any horror TTRPG, but this upcoming title looks like the classics come to paper.

Ink Ribbon by Old Oak Games is a survival horror TTRPG set in Sparrow's Rest, a city ruled by some terrifying force. The players must make every bullet count as they dodge hordes and scavenge for supplies in a city that has already fallen. Don't expect the fantastic powers of your DnD classes here, because Ink Ribbon commits hard to its horror influences. It's especially timely for those excited by the upcoming Resident Evil film from Zach Cregger.

Besides the obvious comparisons to Resident Evil, the TTRPG also takes notes from the some of the best tabletop RPGs of horror that came before. Most notable to me are the influence of Mothership and Shadowdark. These are brutal systems that don't hesitate to punish the reckless player, and that's exactly the kind of vibe a good horror TTRPG should strive for.

The Quick Start Demo, provided to followers of the Backerkit campaign, gives a good overview of the mechanics, primarily centered around risk and reward. There's no such thing as a "safe" move in this game, and planning comes paramount. Overall, I really enjoy how thought-out the survival horror gameplay loop is translated to the tabletop.

Besides that, I also adore the modularity of Ink Ribbon as a game. While there's the ol' reliable zombie scenario, there are also rules for more out-of-the-box horror premises. If you're one of the dozens of Turok fans, there are rules for a Sparrow's Rest ravaged by clone dinosaurs. Alternatively, maybe supernatural is more your speed, and spirits are what haunt the ruined metropolis.

You can follow Ink Ribbon on Backerkit here.

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