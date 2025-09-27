The Invincible TTRPG lets you live out your gritty superhero fantasy

Invincible is the perfect reconstruction of the superhero genre. Although the ultraviolence might lead some to believe it's an edgefest that rivals the worst of 90s trends, Invincible is a genuinely inspiring superhero story. The fact that it happens to include some of the sickest fight scenes in comic book history is just a happy coincidence. Now, you can craft a story of your own in this universe with the upcoming Invincible TTRPG.

With the rise of superhero media also came new life for the genre on the tabletop. The Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game and DC Heroes Roleplaying Game are some of the best TTRPGs for the superhero genre. That said, they tend to focus on the fantastic side of superherodom. Look, I love my spectacular spiders and bright blue boy scouts, but the Invincible Superhero Roleplaying is exciting because it's the opposite.

Invincible Superhero Roleplaying utilizes the Year Zero engine, one of the most accessible systems I've played with. It appropriately came from Mutant: Year Zero, itself a beloved superhero TTRPG. Despite that accessibility, Year Zero excels at gritty storytelling, with games such as Vaesen and Forbidden Lands among its spawn.

That makes the Invincible universe a natural fit for the engine, thanks to its high stakes drama and action. And you don't need to buy the game to experience this for yourself. Free League Publishing, the game's publisher, uploaded the Quickstart Manual online for free. It features a condensed version of the rules and pre-generated characters, perfect for getting a feel of the characters.

Having tested it a bit, it feels familiar as a Vaesen player, but with metahumans instead of monsters. The episodic nature of Invincible is captured quite well by the TTRPG, especially the included adventure The Clone Job. Despite being a superhero fantasy, there are genuinely intense stakes. That balance is why Invincible Superhero Roleplaying has the potential as an all-time superhero TTRPG.

Need to form a superhero team? The Wargamer Discord could have some potential capes for recruitment. If you'd rather trade supes for space, then check out the best Star Wars board games guide.