Groundbreaking card game KeyForge announces online version 10 years after its heydey

Ghost Galaxy has announced KeyForge online, a digital adaptation of the decade-old card game. It's expected to launch on Steam in 2028, but the publisher is looking for support via crowdfunding first. A Gamefound campaign will go live "later this year".

KeyForge is a card game released in 2018 by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield. It pits two players head to head with a pre-made 36-card deck, each of which is totally unique thanks to an algorithm. These decks feature a random combo of three Houses, which decide the playstyle of your deck. You must also declare a House at the start of your turn, as you can only use cards from that category on your turn.

It was a pretty unique prospect, especially back in 2018. Garfield once said he'd been dreaming of developing KeyForge for a decade, but that passion wasn't enough to save the game from a bumpy landing.

KeyForge's original publisher, Fantasy Flight, put the game on hiatus in 2021 after the deck algorithm broke. Ghost Galaxy acquired and revived the game in 2022, and it used crowdfunding to fund three further sets.

The game is alive and well, with its last new release dropping in 2025. But these rough patches did serious damage to the game's visibility. In fact, when I pitched this article, my editor's first response was 'wait, KeyForge still exists?'

KeyForge online might be the most accessible version of the game yet. As developer Yellow King says in a press release: "KeyForge Online brings the unique 'Unique Deck Game' experience of KeyForge to computers, preserving its strategy, unpredictability, and endless deck discovery while adding dynamic visual effects and animations built for video games". "Yellow King aims to build more than just a game: a welcoming online home where new players can discover KeyForge and longtime fans can play, compete, and connect."

The Gamefound page says KeyForge online intends to make existing, tournament-legal decks playable, with additional decks purchasable in-game. More detail will be revealed at KeyForge Celebration 2026.

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