King of Tokyo Godzilla is now the best way to play this classic board game

Our Verdict It's the team-up we never knew we needed! King of Tokyo Godzilla is by far the most beautiful version of this iconic 2010s board game. It also boasts an identical runtime and a faithful gameplay loop. There are rules changes, and they aren't perfectly balanced, but really, what in this dice-chucking game is? Theme and feel-good are more important in King of Tokyo, and this version has those in spades. Pros Absolutely gorgeous

Thematic mechanics

Exciting new rules

Still the same great game Cons Not perfectly balanced

Won't win over former haters

Still simple, for better and worse

There are a lot of editions of King of Tokyo. Richard Garfield's 2011 board game has long been a staple for lovers of light games. Plus, as a head-to-head clash between colorful monsters, it could be expanded endlessly with new behemoths to battle. Over the years, we've had big boxes and small, with varying mechanics, player counts, and monsters.

Despite all this innovation, many die-harders still say the best version of the game is the original. Its generous player counts are suitable for a wide audience, and few expansions have shaken the earth enough to become essential. Plus, it's a lot kinder on the wallet than the big, all-in Monster Box.

The first king kept his crown for many years, but I'm here to shake up the status quo. A new king has emerged in 2026. King of Tokyo Godzilla is the best this game has ever looked, and it plays better than the original, too.

While improved, this is still King of Tokyo. The core gameplay remains unchanged. Two to six players act as a city-smashing monster, aiming to assert dominance by destroying the opposition - or being first to reach 20 victory points.

You'll still roll a pool of dice three times, Yahtzee-style, to get the results you want. Depending on your spread of symbols, you'll smash up rival monsters, regain health, earn victory points, or collect energy for purchasing Power Cards. Entering and staying in Tokyo is a sure way to rack up points, but it also makes you a prime target for monster attacks.

The biggest change is the re-theme, so one of the most exciting features is new visuals. And King of Tokyo Godzilla is simply stunning.

Markus Erdt shows us a version of post-war Tokyo that's vibrant yet classy. Six of Toho's most famous monsters are visiting, and they look gorgeous in this new art style and color scheme. This might be a game where Mothra fights Mechagodzilla, but the art makes it feel grown-up. The original seems childishly garish by comparison.

The new rules feel suited to a slightly older audience, too. This is King of Tokyo with a pinch of brutality. That's largely thanks to a new card type, Events.

When these are pulled from the Power deck, they arrive horizontal, and they offer an immediate or ongoing effect. That effect is usually bad, bad news for all monsters involved. One card decreed that, every time we gained victory points, we also lost that much health. Ouch.

Event cards can't be swept away by paying to refresh the available Power cards. If you want it gone, you'll have to spend your hard-earned energy buying it. You do at least, get a one-off boon for doing so.

Event cards are a simple, elegant way to make things feel more thematic. Everyone is still fighting over Tokyo, but you must occasionally band together to remove a troublesome event. It reminds me of the team-ups we regularly see between monsters in Godzilla movies.

The board game's other new mechanic feels equally thematic. Each monster now has a deck of Evolution Cards. You'll gain one at the start of play, and you get another any time you roll and resolve three heart dice. Evolution cards offer unique abilities, either temporary or permanent. You might get a one-off dramatic flourish that boosts your victory points, or you might find new ways to negate incoming damage.

Each kaiju evolves differently, and here we get to see some of their character shine through. The three-headed King Ghidorah has several abilities that trigger when someone rolls three of a kind. Mechagodzilla is a particularly aggressive monster, with plenty of gun-toting abilities.

Others like Mothra and Godzilla are more generalist in their playstyle, but we still see some of their most famous on-screen powers realized. I'm particularly fond of the Amphibious Evolution, which makes Godzilla immune to damage as long as he skips his turns. Taken too much damage? Screw this, I'm going back in the sea!

Evolution cards are an entertaining way to add a little complexity to King of Tokyo. Crucially, though, it doesn't add too much complexity. King of Tokyo Godzilla offers interesting new decisions, and the dramatic swings of each turn remain cinematic - so it still sticks faithfully to the original's 30-minute playtime.

My only complaint is Evolution cards aren't all made equal. In most cases, I've found permanent Evolutions more useful than temporary ones, so drawing too many of the latter feels like a disadvantage. However, it's possible to cycle through your entire deck in a game, so you're only occasionally screwed by bad luck.

It helps that King of Tokyo is already reliant on luck. You only have so much power to manipulate those dice throws, so a certain lack of control is expected. That means Evolution cards slot into the game naturally, without upsetting existing balance too much.

That does mean King of Tokyo Godzilla isn't likely to convert naysayers. If a lack of agency frustrates you, an upgraded art style isn't going to change your mind.

Plus, if you find the game's simple goals repetitive in practice (a common complaint for the original), Godzilla doesn't do much to solve your problems. The core, for better and worse, is consistent.

I remember King of Tokyo as a game I played heaps in the 2010s, but it didn't quite have the replayability to remain in my collection long-term. Only time will tell if Godzilla suffers the same fate. However, this new edition has reminded me what I loved about the original - and given me new mechanics to mull over.

King of Tokyo, Godzilla or not, remains a thematic board game over a strategic one. The joyful highs and lows of those dice rolls remains its central pull, as does its accessibility for beginners. And it still pulls that simple premise off brilliantly - better than ever, in fact, now Godzilla has joined the fray.

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A review copy of this game was provided by the publisher.