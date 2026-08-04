The Kingdom Come Deliverance board game is full of baths, beds, and balanced decisions

You might be brilliant at euros, but no one wants to talk to you if you smell (in the board game, I mean)

The Kingdom Come Deliverance board game box, showing a horse rider advancing into a lush countryside, a castle in the distance
Mollie Russell Avatar

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Board games Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game 
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Kingdom Come Deliverance: The Board Game was only revealed a month ago, but it's already one of the hottest demos at Gen Con. A Czech Games Edition rep tells me, in fact, that play slots sold out before the game had even been revealed - people were that keen to try the publisher's next game.

This means I didn't get to sit down for a full medieval survival session, but I did get an extensive preview of the game behind the scenes. Big genre words were thrown around, the kind that pique my interest. 'Eurogame'. 'Deck-builder'. 'Thematic'. 'Sandbox'. Kingdom Come Deliverance is all of these things.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - an orange figurine of a medieval peasant standing on a large map board

Life in Bohemia begins as a lowly peasant. All you own is a simple knife and some spoiled meat. You have several depressingly empty skill tracks that make survival (and points-scoring) unlikely. You want many things - more wealth, more fame, more stories - but you only have five days to get them.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - a circular board with slots around the outside to socket a sun disc, presumably for tracking turns

Each day is split into four phases: morning, noon, evening, and night. In those first three, you can take any number of free actions and one main action. At night, your main action is for resting and recuperating. Nothing gets done properly without a good night's sleep.

There are a variety of main actions, but all resolve the same way. Take hunting, for example.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - a stack of action cards

To take this action, play a card from your hand with the appropriate hunting symbol. You then draw cards from the top of your deck to see how many success symbols you can pull. The number of cards depends on things like the quality of the weapon you wield and how well fed you are. Some cards might also give you extra successes in exchange for another resource, like taking a wound.

Wound tokens are placed in your inventory, taking up space. And, if you successfully hunt the rabbit, the pelt and meat takes up inventory space too. You can sell some of your inventory to merchants for cash, which is handy for buying weapons, horses, and more.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - cards representing different wares available from a merchant, most of them martial goods

Or you could just steal the things you want. That's another card-based main action, along with fighting and socializing. The five finger discount risks adding detrimental cards to your deck, though, so there are penalties for letting your itchy fingers stray too often.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - a large map of medieval poland, dotted with symbols and spaces, fringed with cards

Publisher Czech Games Edition tells me this relatively simple system creates several strategies for traversing the world - and scoring points. Points come from several places; cash gets you some, as does placing beds around the map to represent your influence.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - two player boards, each with many spaces for tokens and cards

You'll have a personal player board that, when you take time to increase your action-related skills or place beds, makes you better at your day-to-day tasks. You don't have to specialize in everything to win, though I'm sure the hardiest euro players will still find ways to spin every plate.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - a row of quest cards

You'll also earn points (plus skill track boosts or other rewards) for completing quests. Everyone starts out with two personal quests, which you can ignore or pursue, depending on how appealing they are to your particular points salad palate.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - close up on a section of the board showing one of the game's cities

You'll earn more personal quests as you journey across the board. Three corners of the map also feature cities, each with its own storyline that affects all players. CGE says to expect 10+ storylines in each game, and one playthrough won't be enough to explore them all.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - a city quest card

These overarching narratives change the experience slightly every time, keeping things fresh. One day you'll be collecting flowers for a wedding, and another you'll be trying to cure a plague. Theme and variety are as plentiful here as smelly peasants in need of a wash.

Components from the Kingdom Come Deliverance board game - action cards representing different skills

There are many other small touches that make the map feel alive. Visiting cathedrals gives you the chance to gain powerful cards for your deck. If you like, you can spend time reading or chit-chatting at the inn. Food spoils if you leave it in your inventory overnight.

It certainly feels authentic. CGE also assures me the designers, Vlaada Chvátil and Tomáš Holek, have worked hard to create a strategic and balanced board game, where any chosen path could lead you to victory. I'd need more testing time to tell you how true this is, however.

Pre-orders for the game are open until August 16, with copies expected to arrive between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027. If you want to chat more about the best board games, hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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