Warhammer rival Kings of War unveils Pan-Asian inspired faction!

Kings of War just unveiled its latest faction, the Xirkaali Empire, the premiere faction of Pannithor's eastern hemisphere. Among Warhammer Fantasy's many alternatives, Kings of War stands out for being a truly original franchise. With its own in-depth lore and lack of connective tissue to other, larger IP, Mantic Games have plenty of opportunity for creativity.

The Xirkaali Empire is one such example of that creative liberty. Naturally, comparisons to Warhammer Fantasy's Grand Cathay are inevitable. Both are fantastical empires with obvious influences from Asian culture, with the jade dragons to show for it. But when one looks past those surface level similarities, it's clear Grand Cathay and the Xirkaali Empire are different beasts.

Whereas Grand Cathay very specifically takes its stylings and culture from Chinese mythology,, the Xirkaali Empire leans towards a more Pan-Asian aesthetic. I inquired with Mantic Games about what inspired the faction. The company revealed their design process was 'fantasy-first", meaning the strongest influences aren't grounded historical sources, but fantastical ones.

Mantic Games confirmed the canine denizens of the Xirkaali Empire take their appearance from Hemicyon, an extinct genus of "dog-bears" that once roamed Eurasia. Coincidentally, Eurasia also happens to be the home of the Steppes, where the Mongolian khanates once ruled supreme. Their armor bears a striking similarity to the Hemicyon Warriors.

Kyle Przelenski of Mantic Games specifically cites the Cynocephaly, mythological dog-headed warriors, as the primary background for this new faction. The creators teased that a deep dive into the design process of the Xirkaali Empire is coming very soon.

All that meta talk aside, these are wonderfully sculpted miniatures. Animal heads are simply cooler than basic human heads, especially when they're snarling mad about magic. Canid warriors riding on lionback, apes with mastery of martial arts, and the classic assortment of serpentine dragons make them a fantastic addition to Kings of War.

You can learn more about the Xirkaali Empire on the official Mantic Games site.

